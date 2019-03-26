Four women were recognized last month by FarVision’s Evolve Rutland group as the city’s next generation of women leaders in their industry.
“We believe that women are frequently under acknowledged for what they do,” said FarVision co-founder Kiki McShane.
Evolve Rutland is an organization started by FarVision founders Chris Fucci and McShane to focus on prioritizing, developing and celebrating women leaders in our community, according to the business consulting firm’s website.
The fourth round of annual awards was given to new business owners, those with a leadership position in a company having completed outstanding volunteer work or contributed to the arts, in honor of Womens’ History month, McShane said. Winners were Baird Family Farm co-owner Jenna Baird, Vermont Truffles co-owner Anna Montanez, Rutland Regional Medical Center general surgeon Audrey Dudzik and educator Amanda Crowningshield.
Baird took over the retail portion of her family’s century-old maple syrup farm in Chittenden after she and her partner returned in 2015 from working on organic farms on the West Coast.
“It’s been in my family for so long, and it’s nice to carry on the tradition,” Baird said. “It’ll be 101 years in May.”
She said, “It runs in my blood, a little bit.”
Baird’s farm taps 11,000 trees — 5,000 on one site and 6,000 on the other — in the 170-acre sugar bush. The farm encompasses 560 acres in total.
Last year, the farm made 6,000 gallons of the liquid gold, about half a gallon of syrup per tap from the 80 miles of interconnected tubing that flows by means of a vacuum pump system into the sugar house, where it meets a reverse-osmosis machine.
The farm sells much of its syrup in bulk: each 40-gallon drum sells for $25 per gallon, Baird said.
The four-person team at Baird Farm — Robert, Bonnie, their daughter Jenna and her partner Jacob — still work the farm every day, boiling off sap for their maple ketchup, Spruce-tip infused syrup, and the good old-fashioned maple in gallons, half gallons, quarts, pints and bottles.
“(The award) makes me feel like I am doing something good for the community,” Baird said. “A lot of people value knowing the business owner and getting to see where their products are being made.”
“Coming into a family-owned business takes a certain amount of fortitude,” McShane said. “(Jenna) had explored other things. It sounded like a very deliberate move, she was very motivated.”
Montanez, who started Vermont Truffles with her husband in 2013 and today ships homemade Belgian chocolate treats all over the world.
“It was mainly my husband’s idea,” Montanez said. “We both have culinary and hospitality backgrounds. ... Everyone makes maple candy, but he really enjoyed his chocolate classes that he had to take, so we formulated our maple-filling truffle. It started as a hobby.”
Montanez, whose family owns Ted’s Pizza in Rutland, started the chocolate business at the farmers’ market, figuring that if they melted it, customers would come.
And come they did. Montanez said retailers began requesting her chocolates, and soon enough the family found themselves with their own storefront producing more than two tons and more than 20 different types of chocolates every year, with Vermont maple reigning as the truffle supreme.
“We partner with Cafe Cluny and Cafe Luxembourg in NYC,” Montanez said. “We ship them 20-30,000 pieces of chocolate every month.”
This spring, the young business is expanding to include an escape room on the top floor, with themed rooms still popping up on their drawing board, Montanez said.
“Go for it,” she said of starting one’s own business. “If we were anywhere else outside of Rutland, Vermont, we wouldn’t be where we are. A great test is the farmers’ market. We have the resources and community support to test certain hobbies. ... You don’t know unless you try!”
Also, RRMC’s Dudzik was honored as a next generation leader. She fell in love with Vermont during her time at Brown University Medical School in Providence, Rhode Island.
“I enjoy science, but science wasn’t enough,” Dudzik said. “I also enjoy talking to people. I wanted to do something where I was talking to people ... and being a part of the community.”
Dudzik particularly fell in love with surgery because it allowed her to explain every aspect of whatever procedure she would perform — the symptoms, diagnoses, risks and how the person would feel afterward.
“I like being able to fix the problem somewhat immediately,” Dudzik said.
When she came to RRMC, Dudzik said she was offered the unique opportunity to practice the wealth of procedures she’s versed in, from parathyroidectomies to breast, gall bladder and hernia surgeries. She said she found the staff and community supportive, connected and friendly.
“I was very honored to be chosen ... as such a newcomer to the community,” Dudzik said. “It’s really important for women in leadership roles to be recognized for things like this, to recognize that their dreams are achievable.”
Though she was the valedictorian of her high school, Dudzik was not accepted into medical school on her first try, and many times thought of giving up on her dreams to become a doctor.
“Don’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” Dudzik said. “If you really want to do something, get out there. If they say ‘no,’ find another way ... Women sometimes get a bad rap for sticking up for themselves, and those qualities that are associated with successful people are sometimes viewed in a negative light. Own that. Be stubborn, be pushy until you achieve what you know you want to.”
A Castleton University graduate, Crowningshield began her career as a substitute teacher for Head Start in 2006, two years before she would graduate with a BA and a Vermont State Teaching License for Elementary Education.
Within a year of her graduation, Crowningshield became lead teacher and classroom supervisor for the program, and six years later was appointed lead teacher and site supervisor for the new pre-K classroom, all while showcasing her skills for a peer review process necessary for her Early Education Endorsement for her teaching license.
With 2017 came yet another new position as behavior support specialist, and just last year she became the Education Manager for the entire Head Start program.
McShane said that when she and Chris Fucci looked at communities that had gone through a renaissance, they found it was the women in the community steering the ships.
“Women just hadn’t been recognized for work we knew that was being done,” McShane said.
Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce, was honored with the 2019 Madeleine Kunin Trailblazer Award for over 30 years of service to the Rutland community.
Also honored as Wall of Famers for female leadership were Norma Austin, clinical supervisor at RRMC, Christina Cunningham, of Christina Cunningham Bodywork and Wellness, Horse Amour owner and founder Sue Cook, Dr. Karen Scolforo, president of Castleton University, and Joan Ailshire, co-founder and co-president of the Shrewsbury Library.
