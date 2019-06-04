A new statewide addiction recovery center for women — many of them victims of sex trafficking — will be opened soon by Vermont Adult & Teen Challenge.
A spring gala to celebrate the center and launch a capital campaign to support it will be held at the Killington Grand Hotel Resort on Saturday, June 15, at 4 p.m.
The women’s center is a response to the growing crisis of opioid addiction and sexual exploitation of women who need a safe place to live while in recovery. The location of the future center is not being disclosed to ensure the safety and security of women.
In 2017, opioid overdoses killed over 72,000 Americans, a 45% increase on 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Between 2014 and 2017, officials estimate there were 250 cases of human sex trafficking in Chittenden County, but the numbers are believed to be much higher, according to the Vermont Human Trafficking Task Force.
The women’s center would be the latest addition to addiction recovery services by Vermont Adult & Teen Challenge, which has operated a men’s recovery and rehabilitation center in Johnson since 2005. Pioneered by Executive Director and Pastor Rick Welch, the men’s center is home to residents in recovery from addiction. An additional 12-bed dorm at the campus in Johnson is being built to meet increased demand.
Welch stressed that the women’s center is still a work in progress.
“Before we bring in women, we have to train leaders, which is what we’re doing right now,” Welch said. “Our focus right now is to train leaders for future women’s work in Vermont.
“We’re going to design and develop a program that will work for women in need to ensure the successful outcome of the vision we have to minister to women in the state,” Welch added.
Vermont Adult & Teen Challenge has also expanded services to Rutland, with a crisis center and transition house at 197 West St. helping residents safely re-enter the community after completing the recovery program. The Rutland house has a café that has served over 1,000 meals since the start of the year, a clothing bank and other services.
Money raised at the gala will help launch the new women’s center. Preventive and protective services would cost $25,000 to $30,000 a year per person, and also support the expansion of the men’s facility and services in Rutland.
“The gala is a way for us to reach out to the southern part of the state and celebrate our Rutland project, which is a transition program for them to get reintroduced to society,” Welch said. “We’re hoping this gala will help support and raise money for our Rutland work, as well as our future work with women in the state.”
Tickets for the Spring Gala at the Killington Grand Hotel Resort are $50 until June 9, rising to $65 after that date.
For more information about the Teen Challenge Spring Gala, contact Robert Giles at 760-7676 or rgiles@tcvermont.org or visit www.tcvermont.org.
