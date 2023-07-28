The green-helmeted cyclists of Wellness Revolution will soon be back on the streets of Rutland City as the annual women’s cycling program kicks off next Thursday.
Hosted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont in collaboration with Burlington-based company Terry Bicycles, the Wellness Revolution program intends to help women build cycling into their life through a weekly evening session and two weekend rides throughout the course of five weeks.
According to BCBSVT Director of Community Relations and Health Promotion Megan Peek, the free event was created in 2015 by women for all Vermonters who identify as women. She added that it is a place for cyclists of all skill levels to get comfortable with different aspects of the activity and to build community.
“We created this program that would be really accessible to anyone and designed for women wherever they’re at,” Peek said. “It’s a little bit of education with a lot of physical movement. We do education about urban riding — riding on roads is a barrier for a lot of folks. … Women don’t want to be stuck with a flat tire and reliant on someone else to help them. So, (it’s) about becoming more independent and confident.”
The program, which also operates in Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Vergennes, covers a variety of different cycling topics taught by local experts. Peek said the 25 women signed up for Rutland’s program this year will learn about strength and stretching, mindfulness and bike maintenance, among other things.
The sessions lead up to a final “graduation ride” at the end of the program, which serves as a culminating challenge for participants.
April Cioffi, a Rutland Recreation and Parks Department program director, first participated in the program when it came to the city in 2017 and has been volunteering to help coordinate the event every year since.
“Every time that we’ve done the program, it’s so rewarding. I did the program years ago and that was such a life-changing experience. I started riding more often (and) became more confident,” Cioffi said. “I’ve really enjoyed giving back, volunteering, supporting the program and making an impact with women in the area and empowering them to get back into biking.”
As part of the program, participants receive a free green helmet from BCBSVT, a Terry Bicycles $75 gift certificate and cycling socks. Riders also have a chance to win a $500 Terry Bicycles gift certificate.
Lisa Wilkes, customer service manager for Terry Bicycles, has been involved with the coordination of Wellness Revolution events around the state since they first started nine years ago. The gifts, she added, are an incentive for participants to join and continue being active after the program ends.
“Cycling is an expensive sport and sometimes getting into the equipment to make it really work for someone, personally, can be tough,” Wilkes said. “Blue Cross picks up the tab (for the helmets). And then at Terry, we provide a gift certificate so they can look at their cycling world and say, ‘Wow, I really need a pair of shorts’ or ‘I really need the right saddle.’ It’s all about enabling the participants to not just talk the talk, but also walk the walk.”
Cioffi said that registration for next year’s event will open roughly a month before the program begins, adding that details will be made available on BCBSVT’s website when the time comes.
Shelley Lutz, an experienced cyclist and Rutland City Wellness Revolution volunteer since 2017, said she keeps coming back to the program because she loves watching participants’ confidence rise and skills improve.
“If you give (women) the tools to be comfortable and to not be intimidated, they want to learn. They are there to learn,” Lutz said. “They want to have some positive reinforcements (and) some instruction. … It’s just such a positive vibe to get women on bikes, get them active and get them outdoors.”