Women cyclists, Rutland

Participants in 2021’s Wellness Revolution in Rutland City, all adorned with the signature green helmets given to riders for free.

The green-helmeted cyclists of Wellness Revolution will soon be back on the streets of Rutland City as the annual women’s cycling program kicks off next Thursday.

Hosted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont in collaboration with Burlington-based company Terry Bicycles, the Wellness Revolution program intends to help women build cycling into their life through a weekly evening session and two weekend rides throughout the course of five weeks.

