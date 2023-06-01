Two local organizations are figuring out how to use grants from the Vermont Women's Fund — albeit in different ways.
Founded in 1994, the Women's Fund is part of the Vermont Community Foundation and awards annual grants to nonprofits around the state that "serve women and girls with programs that promote economic self-sufficiency, career development, and systems change." This week, the fund announced awards totaling $412,135 for the year. Of that, $15,000 went to NewStory Center; $13,000 went to the Turning Point Center in Rutland.
"We're thinking about self-care activities," said Turning Point Executive Director Tracy Hauk, whose organization provides a variety of services to people recovering from addiction. "We're asking some of the women we work with what would help them."
Hauk said Turning Point's clientele are about evenly split by gender, though women seemed to stick to the program longer. She said they were looking at programs likely to build women's empowerment and combat the self-esteem issues that frequently go hand-in-hand with addiction.
"They don't feel like they have any value unless they have a guy on their arm," she said. "We're looking for ways to make them a little stronger."
Hauk said they also are considering some sort of 12-step retreat or other way to connect Turning Point's clients with other women in recovery.
Executive Director Avaloy Lanning said NewStory, which works with women and others fleeing abusing relationships, said she's decided how her organization will spend its money in a general sense.
"Right now, everything's going into general operating funds," she said. "It's not very sexy to say that's the money that buys toilet paper or keeps the lights on and funds my really phenomenal staff. Right now we're squirreling away for our big construction project and the costs associated with that."
The "big construction project," which will add significant capacity to the organization, has hit some inflationary cost overruns, and Lanning said it's good to have some extra cash to keep up their day-to-day operations and service to clients.
"We are deeply appreciative of any grant that is less restrictive than some of our government grants," she said. "We can stretch it. We can make that $15,000 go a long way."
