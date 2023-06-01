Two local organizations are figuring out how to use grants from the Vermont Women's Fund — albeit in different ways.

Founded in 1994, the Women's Fund is part of the Vermont Community Foundation and awards annual grants to nonprofits around the state that "serve women and girls with programs that promote economic self-sufficiency, career development, and systems change." This week, the fund announced awards totaling $412,135 for the year. Of that, $15,000 went to NewStory Center; $13,000 went to the Turning Point Center in Rutland.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

