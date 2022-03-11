Across the state, acknowledgement of the achievements of women are taking place in celebration of Women’s History Month, and women’s organizations — like Vermont Women’s Fund, Evolve Rutland, and RunVermont — are using resources to make a difference.
Established in 1994, Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization located in Middlebury with a mission dedicated to funding structural change and providing resources for Vermont women and girls.
In honor of Women’s History Month, Vermont Women’s Fund has partnered with Burlington’s RunVermont, an organization that produces races, as part of an annual three-race series called “Get Out, Give Back” for a half-marathon set to take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 13.
“(Vermont Women’s Fund) is the foundation behind giving to many different women’s funds and women-based organizations across the board. It felt like a nice little umbrella to partner with them and see that any money that we raised goes into a broader pool to support women’s organizations,” said RunVermont’s Digital Communications Manager Kate Vetter.
As the beneficiary of the final race in the series, Vermont Women’s Fund will be receiving $15 of every $20 entry fees purchased for the half-marathon, and an additional $1 for every beer poured after the event will be donated by Burlington business and race start and finish location, Zero Gravity Brewery.
“We’ve been so fortunate as an organization to have this kind of support from the business community and from individuals. I think it’s just such a critical time right now as we come out of the pandemic, that we rethink how we look at the structures that women have to work (under),” said Vermont Women’s Fund Director Meg Smith.
Other fundraisers benefiting Vermont Women’s Fund this month are month-long sales donations from the printing company, A Wink Design, the donation of all sales by the clothing brand Commando on International Women’s Day, and a virtual wine-tasting event hosted by Vermont business, Couch & Cork.
Another event celebrating Women’s History Month, is Evolve Rutland’s Women’s History Month celebration and awards ceremony that focuses on highlighting female leaders in the Rutland community. The event is set to take place virtually and for free at 7 p.m. on March 24 and is the fifth ceremony produced by the organization.
“(Women’s History Month) creates an opportunity to actually say that we see the importance of acknowledging women in Rutland. And we want to make sure that they know that the community thinks they’re important,” said Evolve Rutland Co-Founder and Managing Partner at FarVision Consulting Kiki McShane.
Evolve Rutland, a creation of Rutland business FarVision Consulting, advocates for women in leadership roles and equality across the gender spectrum. The ceremony, titled “Rise Up Rutland,” presents local women with achievement awards including a list of “Wall of Fame” and “Next Gen” honorees, alongside a single recipient for the Madeleine Kunin Trailblazer Award.
Honorees for the Wall of Fame category are April Cioffi, program director of Godnick Adult Center; La’Keiah Batista Sanchez, the chair of the health committee for the Rutland chapter of the NAACP; Director of Nursing Excellence at Rutland Regional Medical Center Amy Martone; Executive Director at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum Danielle Monroe; and Stephanie Schaffer, a young author with a recently published book about surviving the loss of her legs in an accident.
Honorees for the Next Gen category are Elizabeth Grimes, a local foster mother who ran a successful toy drive this past Christmas; Founder and Director of Social Tinkering Jeanette Langston; Rutland Board of Alderman member Carrie Savage; Development Director for NewStory Center Jennifer Yakunovich; and Chief Clinical Operations Officer at Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association Nicole Moran.
Recipient of the Madeleine Kunin Trailblazer Award is MINT Operations Director Morgan Over.
“(This event) is acknowledging somebody for going the extra mile — that is, lots of times, seen as ‘that’s just what we do.’ And it’s important, I think, to have role models for the younger generation,” McShane said.
Other events celebrating women across the state this month include a “Spring Leadership and Awards Conference” for female leaders in Vermont on March 24 and 25 at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa, and the ongoing “Every Woman has a Story” presentation series at Castleton University’s Huden Dining Hall at 12 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of the month.
With this year’s slogan for Women’s History Month being “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” members hosting these events have said the connection between the motto and their visions for female voices moving forward is clear.
“I think what is hopeful, and what Women’s History Month really is all about, is just that we’re all listening to all voices — women’s voices, men’s voices, non-binary people — and communities that we did not traditionally listen to,” Smith said. “I think there’s a lot of hope right now, from a cultural standpoint, that we can be much more generous to one another as human beings.”
