Wonderfeet pride social
Daylin Langston shows off the pride flags hung up for Tuesday evening’s event.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT / Staff Photo

Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum celebrated local LGBTQ+ families at its first Proud Families Together Social on Tuesday evening.

A collaborative effort with Social Tinkering, the 5 to 7 p.m. play session offered a space for LGBTQ+ families to gather, share experiences and connect with one another.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

