Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum celebrated local LGBTQ+ families at its first Proud Families Together Social on Tuesday evening.
A collaborative effort with Social Tinkering, the 5 to 7 p.m. play session offered a space for LGBTQ+ families to gather, share experiences and connect with one another.
According to Social Tinkering Founder and Director Jeanette Langston, the idea for the event was raised by Assistant Director Marissa Arduca, and stemmed from a desire to offer more community building opportunities in Rutland.
“We have our monthly social, our Gather Together, but we’ve been talking about what else we want. Once a month is not really enough. We want to do more socials … With Pride Month, we thought, ‘Let’s work with Wonderfeet,’” Langston said. “So, we created a space where families can come together and build their peer support network.”
In addition to a Social Tinkering setup where visitors could connect with Langston, various whiteboards were placed throughout the museum with discussion questions, including “Who are safe people you have encountered in your life that supported you through your LGBTQ+ journey?” and “Who do you look to for support in the community regarding LGBTQ+ family planning?”
Langston added that it is these sorts of questions that serve as another reason why community gatherings like Tuesday’s social are important.
She said in providing a space where LGBTQ+ families can build peer support networks, it creates an opportunity for families to ask each other questions and share advice and local resources that support LGBTQ+ families.
“There are people that have information (on these things) because they figured out how to do it. But if you don’t know them, how do you know to find those resources? Whether you’re a parent of adult children, a parent of young children, if you don’t have children, if you are LGBTQ+ identifying yourself, if your kids are identifying as LGBTQ+ … everyone is welcome here,” Langston said.
Families also were invited to participate in an activity in The Jr. MINT Makerspace, where they could take a family portrait and decorate a frame to put it in.
Wonderfeet Executive Director Danielle Monroe said the event is very much in line with the museum’s values, adding that Wonderfeet is meant to be a space where all families from across the community can connect.
“Obviously, we focused our design of (the museum) on what’s going to appeal to kids. But the ancillary benefit of that is that we also are creating a place where parents and caregivers meet. One of the key markers of childhood well-being is that parents have supportive peer networks. We try to make sure that when we’re designing programs, (we’re) creating those places where parents can meet and connect, too,” Monroe said.
She added that Wonderfeet and Social Tinkering will host another event like the Proud Families Together Social in the future.
Those interested in attending the next one can keep an eye peeled for updates on the Social Tinkering and Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum Facebook pages.
“I personally feel like kids need to be out and about in their community. It’s such a part of feeling belonging. Regardless of what community you identify with, we all want to feel like we belong,” Monroe said. “That’s what this space is about. That’s what (Social Tinkering) is trying to do. That’s what Rutland County Pride is trying to do. We’re trying to make it a community where everyone feels like they belong, and everyone feels like they can envision themselves growing and living here.”
