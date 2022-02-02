The Wonderfeet Kids Museum should finish cleanup from a sewage leak in time to reopen this weekend, according to the organization’s leadership.
“We’re on the road to recovery,” said Executive Director Danielle Monroe on Tuesday. “We just got told today the cleaning crew will be here today and tomorrow, and we should be able to open on Saturday.”
The museum is on the first floor of the Tuttle Building on Center Street. Last week, Monroe said, a blockage in a drain pipe caused sewage to back up and spill out, coming into the museum through the ceiling. She said the leak was going for much of the day Jan. 25.
“Originally, what we were concerned about was water inside the walls,” she said. “Part of the flooring was damaged. We were concerned about one of the exhibits.”
Monroe said they closed the museum pending inspection and cleanup. She said there was almost no structural damage, and despite the extent of the mess, all the exhibits should be salvageable.
“Really, it’s just a matter of cleaning,” she said. “There was a section of flooring that needed to be torn up and replaced. They’ve already done that. ... Everything should be able to be cleaned up and put back together. ... Barring any other potential disasters, we should be able to reopen this weekend and go back to our regular hours.”
Monroe referred questions about the rest of the building to the Rutland Community Land Trust, which owns the Tuttle Building.
The land trust did not return calls Tuesday and Wednesday.
The city Building and Zoning office said Wednesday it had not been contacted regarding the leak, and city Building Inspector Mark Sadakierski said there was probably not any requirement for his office to become involved if the damage was limited to a single unit.
Monroe praised her landlord, stating the land trust had been “wonderful” and a massive help in dealing with the leak.
