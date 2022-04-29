Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum is moving to the Green Mountain Power Energy Innovation Center.
Wonderfeet’s leadership announced Friday that the utility approached them about taking over the Merchants Row space and had granted them a $1 lease on the building for a minimum of 10 years, almost tripling the facility’s space and allowing for significant expansions of its services. GMP representative Kristin Carlson said the company would maintain a co-working desk at the museum and the staff based out of the EIC would be relocated to the operational headquarters on Post Road.
“Our intent is to build out five or six new exhibits over there,” Wonderfeet board member Paul Gallo said. “We have dedicated classroom space. We have opportunities up on the roof for maybe garden starting for kids.”
Wonderfeet Executive Director Danielle Monroe said the added room would make the museum more versatile.
“We can do field trips while the museum is open,” she said. “We can do summer camps Monday through Friday and still have the museum open to the general public.”
Monroe said the museum is using every bit of space available at the current Center Street location, which it leases from the Housing Trust of Rutland County, and is ready to grow.
The EIC has been an art supply store and then spent several years sitting vacant before Green Mountain Power bought the building and carried out extensive renovations. Monroe said Wonderfeet would need to do almost no construction on the building.
“The building has every top-of-the-line energy efficiency innovation you could dream of,” she said.
Gallo said new exhibits would be funded by sponsors and about half had already been spoken for. Monroe said Casella Waste Systems was, along with GMP, one of the biggest partners in the effort. Organizers said they also expect to appear before the Board of Aldermen Monday to request a contribution from the city’s ARPA funds.
Monroe said Wonderfeet brings almost 20,000 visitors a year to downtown in the current space and they expect to be able to expand in the new one.
She described how the museum is set up to play a role in early childhood development that research has found lacking in modern society, and outlined the organization’s extensive partnership with social service agencies.
Organizers said those partnerships could be expanded as well at the new space, including providing the sort of behavioral screening that can allow for early intervention.
Monroe said Rutland County has one of the lowest rates of such screening in the state, largely because of a lack of awareness.
Monroe said Wonderfeet will continue to operate on Center Street until the build-out at the EIC is complete, which she expects to happen at the end of the year, with a grand opening in early 2023.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.