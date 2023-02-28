Kids and families enjoyed the exhibits at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s Center Street location for the final time Tuesday with the facility officially closing its doors at day’s end to prepare for its move to a brand-new location.

Beginning Thursday, crews will disassemble exhibits for transport to the museum’s new home at the former Green Mountain Power Energy Innovation Center on Merchants Row.

