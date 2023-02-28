Kids and families enjoyed the exhibits at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s Center Street location for the final time Tuesday with the facility officially closing its doors at day’s end to prepare for its move to a brand-new location.
Beginning Thursday, crews will disassemble exhibits for transport to the museum’s new home at the former Green Mountain Power Energy Innovation Center on Merchants Row.
The new location will almost triple the museum’s available space which, according to Wonderfeet Executive Director Danielle Monroe, will allow for additions to what the museum already offers and also leave space for future growth and change.
“We were really looking for a space that would both accommodate our ability to add some new exhibits and also allow us to divide our space up and provide more programming that way,” Monroe said.
Originally announced last April, GMP approached Wonderfeet leadership about taking over the EIC space and ultimately granted the museum a $1 lease on the building for a minimum of 10 years.
“Because of (GMP’s) generosity and their working with us on the space, we’re able to now put the bulk of the money that we raised for this project into just creating new experiences, new exhibits and new environments in the museum,” Monroe said.
As it stands, Monroe said the new location is likely to open sometime during the first week of May after one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, the Wonderfeet Lip Sync Battle at the Paramount Theatre on April 29.
In the new space, Monroe added that the museum will more than double its current number of exhibits, adding seven new attractions. Five of these exhibits will be unveiled at the May opening, while two larger projects will not be completed until the fall.
New exhibits include a replica of the gazebo at Main Street Park, a farm exhibit geared toward babies and toddlers, a Casella Waste Systems recycling truck and the addition of a caboose, passenger car and a full station building to the iconic train exhibit.
Designs and artwork for the new space were constructed by Manchester-based artist and former Disney imagineer, Yoshi Akiyama. Akiyama has collaborated with Wonderfeet since the museum first acquired its Center Street location nearly a decade ago.
“(Akiyama) was able to take these little snippets of inspiration that we had and blow them out into these wonderfully immersive and fantastical things that are clearly identifiable as something a child will recognize. They are done in this whimsical, childlike way that really makes it feel like you are in the child’s world,” Monroe said. “I think having him on board really took everything that we were wanting to do to the next level.”
Wonderfeet co-founder Myra Peffer is also part of the expansion team as a project manager and consultant and said she is incredibly excited for Rutland to experience the new Wonderfeet.
With the additional exhibits offering even more opportunity for roleplay and problem-solving opportunities, Peffer added that the new space will continue to support children and families in many ways.
“The opportunity to roleplay (here) reflects the community. It’s, ‘OK, I can roleplay being up on Killington Mountain. I can roleplay driving a Casella truck around town.’ Children can think about how they fit into their community and how their community works,” Peffer said. “‘Play is the highest form of research,’ as Albert Einstein said. So that’s what I want people to take away.”
According to Monroe, the new location will be able to accommodate twice as many guests, with the museum expecting anywhere from a 25% to a 50% increase in guests per year.
Wonderfeet board member Paul Gallo said that this new space will be great for Rutland families, especially post-pandemic, and that he expects visitors to be blown away by the craftsmanship of the exhibits.
“The support in the community is really amazing, knowing that we’re building families through children’s play. It really is doing so many good things for Rutland,” Gallo said. “Passing through (Rutland), everyone’s on their phones looking for things to do when they’re with families — (Wonderfeet) is a major destination. And it’s only going to grow.”
