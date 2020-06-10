The Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum reopens next weekend, but they’d like you to buy a doughnut first.
Having had to cancel their main annual fundraiser — the lip-synch battle at the Paramount Theatre — the organization has partnered with Jones Donuts to sell purple doughnuts as a benefit. Executive Director Danielle Monroe said the doughnuts can be pre-ordered or bought at Jones from 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday by the dozen ($20) or half dozen ($12). In either case, half will be purple frosted, she said, and the other half vanilla frosted with purple sprinkles.
Volunteers will provide curbside pickup in the Immaculate Heart of Mary parking lot across the street from Jones’ Donuts. Preorders can be made online at wonderfeetkidsmuseum.org through June 11. On the day of the event, non-purple doughnuts orders should go through the regular Jones’ Donuts drive-thru.
The museum reopens June 19.
“We’re going to be running on a modified schedule for the summer, probably two to three days a week,” Monroe said.
Monroe said the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to noon, then closed from noon to 2 p.m. before reopening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’ll clean and rotate out exhibits so everyone coming in is getting the highest quality, safest experience possible,” she said.
Admission will be limited to 25 guests at a time.
“We’re following the guidelines for summer camps,” Monroe said. “All the staff will wear masks. They’re required for adults and recommended for kids.”
The museum is also available for two-hour private playdates, which will cost $75 for up to 10 people and another $5 for each additional person.
On top of that, Monroe said information on weeklong summer day camps — which are filling up quickly —is available on the organizations website.
They are also partnering with the Vermont Youth Project on the “Out of the Box” program, which provides free activity boxes aimed at children aged 8-13. The boxes, which come out every two weeks, contain activity ideas, supplies and links to online content.
Monroe said they also haven’t given up on the lip-synch battle and might take it virtual.
“We are working in some way to have that event,” she said. “We rely on that event for a good portion of our fundraising, and it’s a fun event. All the organizations that participate as do we.”
