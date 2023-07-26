For the children participating in the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum Little Explorers summer camps, it’s not just about the fun and games.
The five-day summer camps, which run throughout the summer and operate on a 9 a.m. to noon schedule during the week, aim to provide a fun child care option and, according to Executive Director Danielle Monroe, a transition space for young children preparing for preschool or kindergarten.
“This is our third or fourth summer doing preschool camps like this. They have grown in popularity every year. This year, they sold out within a month of opening registration,” Monroe said. “For (families) who are looking for an opportunity to build some independence, practice some school readiness skills and build social skills, there was a gap there. Our camps have kind of filled that niche. And we’re really happy to be able to offer that option.”
This week’s camp is the fourth of seven running this summer and features an “Around the World” theme and a series of activities each day centered around a different continent.
Eliza Tooley, Wonderfeet’s summer camp organizer, said the camps are a great way for kids to get creative and interact with one another, adding that they also expose kids to concepts they may not be aware of quite yet.
“(Wednesday), we went to Asia, so the kids learned how to do some cool karate moves, played a (children’s) game from Chinese culture, and we did a cool dragon puppet craft. The purpose of this week specifically is to educate them on different parts of the world and how it’s different, but also similar to our part of the world, too,” Tooley said. “They learn from each other and have those little lightbulb moments, which is great.”
Other summer camp themes this year have included “Camping Under the Stars,” which featured a day trip to Pine Hill Park; “A Bug’s Life,” which included watching the stage of a caterpillar’s metamorphosis; and “Things on the Go,” which featured a visit from Casella Waste Systems. During the next few weeks, “Camping Under the Stars,” “Things on the Go” and “Around the World” will all run again.
Camp participant Ozzy Shepard said lunchtime had been his favorite part of camp so far, but that he also really liked learning karate on Wednesday.
“We learned that ninjas throw little squares, and we had to jump over them,” Shepard said while showing off some of his karate moves. “(But) my favorite thing is getting to play with the stuff!”
Though Monroe said the museum used to host camps for older children as well, she and her team made the decision this year to focus on pre-K care due to the lack of other available options in the area.
She added that centering all the camps on younger kids has allowed staff to really focus on helping kids develop the social-emotional and self-regulation skills that make the transition to pre-K or kindergarten much smoother.
“Especially coming out of the pandemic, a lot of kids are used to playing alone or playing just with their family members. The work of learning to compromise, listening to a friend and finding a way to play that both of you are happy with, those are practiced skills,” Monroe said. “A lot of this is just giving kids the space to practice those skills themselves. And that’s part of school readiness — all of those things.”
Those interested in signing their children up for Wonderfeet’s camps next summer should keep an eye on the organization’s website, wonderfeetkidsmuseum.org online.