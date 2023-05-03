After two months of being closed to the public, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum will open this Saturday at its new 66 Merchants Row location and will present several new exhibits to the community.
A year ago, museum officials announced the move and that Green Mountain Power had granted the museum a $1 lease on the Energy Innovation Center building for a minimum of 10 years.
Wonderfeet Executive Director Danielle Monroe said it feels amazing to finally be opening the new space, and that the work couldn’t have been done without the help of the museum’s many community partners.
“It looks so much more amazing than what I envisioned when we started talking about this almost two years ago now. Everything is so much more colorful, the exhibits are so much bigger and more detailed and the further we went along the process, the more we decided to lean into to being Rutland specific,” Monroe said. “Seeing this space and the reality of what we’ve been able to do, I think it’s going to exceed a lot of people’s expectations.”
Come Saturday, community members will be able to experience six brand-new exhibits, including a train depot, a replica of the gazebo at Main Street Park, and a Casella Waste Systems recycling truck, among others.
Describing the new museum as a reflection of Rutland and Vermont culture, Monroe said she and her design team were very conscious of keeping expansion work local and employing Vermont builders to construct the exhibits.
Wonderfeet board member Paul Gallo said it has been rewarding to see local businesses and community members step up to help bring the new museum to life, but added that’s exactly what the community has done for Wonderfeet since the very beginning.
He said he is looking forward to seeing families enjoying the museum again.
“I’m hoping that one visit (this weekend) is the selling tool for many visits. I’ve always felt that with these school groups that come in, we just need to reach a child once. And then the multiplier kicks in where they beg Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grampa and friends to go back. That’s really what impresses me the most is when they leave, (visitors) are always saying, ‘We’ll be back, we’ll be back.’ I really enjoy hearing that,” Gallo said.
And according to Gallo, Wonderfeet isn’t slowing down.
Gallo said one of the museum’s loftier goals is to make prescreening available to all children in Rutland County before they reach school age. With Rutland County having one of the lowest prescreening rates in the state, Gallo said the museum hopes to bring that percentage up.
In addition to this effort, Monroe said the museum also will add three more exhibits over the next few months.
“One of the things we’re working on is a (partnership with) The MINT on a space that we call the Junior MINT — which will allow them to reach a new audience with their programming. We’re also going to be working with the local 4-H club to bring in some of their programming,” Monroe said.
Above all, Board President Francesca Bove said the additional space the Merchants Row location offers will allow the museum to serve more families in many more ways.
“Wonderfeet offers so much to our community and offers it through our school partnerships, our partnerships with the Vermont Department for Children and Families, occupational and physical therapy partnerships and much more. We were able to do (these things) on Center Street, but on a much smaller scale,” Bove said. “Now we can be operating on all cylinders.”
Going forward, the museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. Monroe added that the museum is taking bookings for field trips, summer camp outings, birthdays and events of all kinds.
Monroe said the museum also has plans to host a grand opening community celebration sometime next fall, though a date has yet to be set.
“Everything about Wonderfeet is about the community. We don’t have a single dollar that goes into this building that isn’t raised from inside of our community. So, for us, it’s always really important to celebrate that aspect of it. This is a wonderful gift for Rutland County, but it’s a gift they’ve given themselves,” Monroe said.
