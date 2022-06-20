BARRE — A Woodbury man is accused of trying to kill someone by shooting them Saturday.
Brian McAndrew, 38, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, McAndrew faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper Adam Roaldi, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a report of gunshots along with someone being injured was made in Woodbury on June 18. Roaldi said a woman called 911 to report McAndrew had shot someone else. He said the investigation revealed McAndrew was in a relationship with the caller and the person he shot had been in a relationship with McAndrew's partner in the past.
The trooper said the caller reported McAndrew was held at the scene by a witness and she was administering aid to the person who was shot.
Roaldi said police located McAndrew at the scene, took him into custody, and seized the handgun that had been used. He said the shooting victim was laying on the front porch with his pants saturated in blood. The trooper said it appeared he was shot in the thigh.
Roaldi said he spoke to the caller who reported she and McAndrew had gotten into an argument on their way home. She reported McAndrew was intoxicated and driving recklessly, according to court records.
The trooper said she reported she wanted to get out of the vehicle, so she told McAndrew to pull over. He said she reported McAndrew threatened her with the gun and initially stated he pointed the gun at her in the vehicle, but later stated she didn't know whether he had the gun in the vehicle.
Roaldi said this victim then contacted the shooting victim, asking him to pick her up because she didn't feel safe with McAndrew. He said he was later told the three were involved in a “love triangle.”
The trooper said the shooting victim and a witness arrived at the home shortly after McAndrew and the domestic assault victim. He said the domestic assault victim reported she opened the door for the other victim and McAndrew shut the door saying she wasn't leaving. The trooper said the domestic assault victim reported McAndrew then retrieved his gun, ran back out and shot the man in the leg. He said the witness then pinned McAndrew to the ground.
Roaldi said the witness reported he and the shooting victim went to the home because the other victim did not feel safe around McAndrew. He said the witness reported he saw the shooting victim walk up to the front door, and then the witness heard a gunshot and saw the victim fall to the floor. Roaldi said the witness reported he grabbed McAndrew's arm and “smashed” it into a railing to disarm him. He then pinned McAndrew to keep him from retrieving the gun, according to court records.
Roaldi said police located two 9mm bullet casings on the porch of the home. He said there was an indentation on a vehicle registered to McAndrew with paint missing. The trooper said he looked in the grass and saw what appeared to be a 9mm bullet.
Roaldi said there are surveillance cameras at the home, but only McAndrew had access to their footage from his cellphone. He said police will be applying for a search warrant for the phone and for the camera system's hard drive to obtain the surveillance footage.
Roaldi said he again spoke with the domestic assault victim who reported McAndrew had pointed the gun at her head several times within the last year.
The trooper said he spoke to the shooting victim who reported McAndrew told him to get off the property and, “I'm going to (expletive) kill you.”
He said this victim reported McAndrew first shot toward his head, but missed and ended up shooting his own vehicle near the porch. The trooper said the shooting victim reported he grabbed the muzzle of the gun, pushed it down and McAndrew fired a second time, striking him in the leg. Roaldi said he was told McAndrew kept screaming about killing the shooting victim while he was pinned to the ground.
Roaldi said the shooting victim reported a metal rod was inserted into his leg and one of his testicles was removed because of the injury.
