BARRE — A Woodbury man was sentenced to just over a year in prison following a no-contest plea to charges he killed a former Massachusetts police chief and seriously injured two others on a motorcycle trip in Vermont in 2014.
Frank Sargent originally pleaded not guilty and faced up to six years and fines totaling $9,000 for three counts: negligent vehicle operation with death resulting and two counts of negligent vehicle operation resulting in serious injury. The prosecution dropped a fourth count of careless or negligent vehicle operation.
In a plea deal, the defense agreed Sargent would serve three to six years on probation, but the prosecution argued for jail time because Sargent’s negligent driving led to the death of Joseph Rebello, 55, a former police chief in Kingston, Massachusetts.
The Washington County criminal court was packed with more than a half-dozen uniformed Massachusetts police officers in a show of solidarity for Rebello and Richard Braga, 57, a former police chief in Hudson, Massachusetts who lost his right leg below the knee in the crash Sargent caused.
Several members of the accident victims’ families read statements about how the tragedy had affected their lives.
A friend of the defendant, Alice Cloud, also read a statement of support for Sargent, and Sargent apologized to victims’ families and the court.
According to court records, Sargent was traveling north in his Subaru Legacy on Route 14 at about 9:15 a.m. on June 29, 2014, when he crossed the center line and struck two southbound motorcyclists and forced two others to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. Rebello was pronounced dead at the scene.
James Marcheterre, also of Hudson, swerved to avoid the collision and suffered broken ribs, a broken collar bone and a punctured lung. The fourth rider, John Gardner of Massachusetts, suffered minor injuries.
In affidavits and court testimony, police officers and court officials said Sargent made conflicting statements over the course of the investigation and the time since the accident. Sargent said he’d only had five hours sleep the night before the accident and fell asleep at the wheel. He said he could not remember the accident.
Sargent also stated he’d stopped taking a seizure medication because it irritated his stomach and that he may have had a seizure that caused the accident. He subsequently said he did have a seizure, but medical professionals were unable to confirm it, according to court records and court testimony.
Sargent also stated he had reached for his sunglasses and that his vehicle was seriously mechanically deficient and may have contributed to the accident, court records said.
Rebello’s wife of nearly 29 years, Kathleen Rebello, spoke for herself and their daughter, Devin, in court Wednesday.
“I simply do not have the words to describe our loss or words to paint an adequate picture of the good and decent human being that was my late husband, Joseph Rebello,” she said.
She described Rebello as a loving son, husband, father, brother and friend to many, and said they were looking forward to a happy life together after his retirement from the police force after nearly 35 years, 22 as a police chief, all with no injuries in the line of duty.
Braga said he and Rebello developed a strong friendship and were golfing partners and motorcycle enthusiasts. His statement included testimony on how the accident affected his daughter, Courtney, who helped care for him throughout a long recovery.
“She went from being a child to an adult,” Braga said.
He also noted Sargent had never apologized to the victims’ families and asked the judge to impose a suitable sentence for his negligent actions: “In short, Frank Sargent ruined my life,” Braga said.
Rebello’s brothers and sisters also read statements, as did the other two motorcyclists.
Cloud, Sargent’s friend of decades, described him as a “helpful, quiet, decent man” who had had a tough life since being adopted as a child and struggled with epilepsy for many years.
Sargent, who previously worked as a mechanic and then a flagger on roadwork crews, said he was concerned if he received jail time, he would lose his job and his house.
“I’m very sorry for the loss and the pain I’ve caused,” he said.
Defense attorney Amanda Kitchen also appealed to the court for leniency, arguing her client had low risk to re-offend and would better serve his time receiving mental health counseling. She said he was willing to accept home confinement and other conditions of release.
Prosecutor Kristin Gozzi argued the sentence needed to fit the severity of the crime and the impact on victims and said jail time was appropriate.
Judge Mary L. Morrissey agreed and jailed Sargent for one year and a day. After his release, Sargent will be probation for three to six years, and he’ll be forbidden to drive for two years. He must complete a driver’s safety course before petitioning the court to drive again, the court ordered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.