The city will support a state study of reconfiguring Woodstock Avenue, but Mayor David Allaire said he was adamant he did not intend to revisit the controversial 2014 “road diet.”
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to have the Public Works Committee take up the state’s request for a study of changing the lane configuration on Woodstock Avenue and North Main Street. Allaire said this week the state would conduct and fund the study but wanted the city’s blessing.
The city experimented in 2014 with an alternate configuration involving two travel lanes, bicycle lanes and a center turning lane. It was heavily promoted by pedestrian and bicycle safety advocates but also sparked a fierce backlash among local residents. An informal poll of Woodstock Avenue business owners conducted by the Herald at the time found 10 who said the change was for the worse but only four who said it improved traffic.
Allaire said this week that given the overall trend toward bike lanes around Vermont, he expects their ultimate goal is a return to the 2014 road diet or something similar.
“We would like to hear traffic counts, accident projections,” he said. “The argument has been, and it was before, it would cut down on accidents to go from four lanes to two.”
The change is supposed to particularly reduce crashes involving bicycles — a claim Allaire said he finds unlikely because bicycles are legally required to be on the sidewalk rather than the road along Woodstock Avenue. Allaire also said such a study was done prior to the road diet experiment, but the data was out-of-date.
“As far as I’m concerned, on our end, it is for information gathering and to see if there are any alternatives,” he said.
Allaire said he believed any decision to reconfigure would rest with the city.
“I think ultimately the state could do it on its own, but they’ve always told us they would not unless they got the OK from the city,” he said.
Authority within the city rests with the Board of Highway Commissioners, a three-person body made up of the mayor, public works commissioner and Board of Aldermen President.
Allaire held the latter position in 2014 when he voted alongside then-Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg to end the bike lane experiment on Woodstock Avenue.
Allaire said his stance had not changed.
“I was up there today at a ribbon-cutting on Woodstock Avenue,” he said. “The traffic was heavy with four lanes. Throw in the school and I think going to two lanes would create more hazards.”
However, Allaire said he was more open to reconfiguring North Main Street.
“The numbers are lower, it’s a straight stretch and there aren’t as many curb cuts,” he said. “I’m not saying I endorse it. I’d like to see the data.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said he did not have the local business community’s temperature regarding potential changes to the roads, but that there could be an opportunity at hand given the city’s intent to apply for a tax increment financing (TIF) district.
“I think it is timely to talk about it again,” he said. “If it is decided down the road the change is complementary to the business community, that could benefit from the TIF.”
Changes that increase overall pedestrian safety in the city, he said, could be covered as supporting the development of housing — a need that has been much-discussed in the last year.
