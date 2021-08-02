CASTLETON — A local teacher is taking a deep dive into Vermont history.
Randi Ray, a fourth-grade teacher at Castleton Elementary School, is one of 72 K-12 teachers from around the nation — and one of only 17 Vermonters — to be selected for a workshop that delves into the history of Vermont’s Revolutionary War sites.
The workshop, titled “Freedom and Unity, The Struggle for Independence on the Vermont Frontier,” was presented by the Vermont Archaeological Society and made possible through a grant funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Landmarks of American History and Culture program. Each year, the program funds teacher training workshops nationwide meant to show educators how to deliver place-based education using local historic sites.
This is the first time a Vermont organization has received one of these grants, according to VAS President Angela Labrador.
An archaeologist and anthropologist, Labrador said she always has been interested in bringing archaeology into classrooms — especially to younger students.
Ahead of 2026 which marks the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, she said the NEH put a call out for projects focusing on the period.
Beginning in 2018, she began to develop a teacher training workshop with Missisquoi Valley Union High School teacher Jason Barney that highlighted Vermont’s role in the Revolution.
“I think a lot of Vermont students, when they learn about the Revolution, they’ll learn about Boston, they might learn about Valley Forge, but they don’t learn about Vermont’s role,” she said. “Several sites here in the Champlain Valley, especially, were just so important to what happened during the American Revolution and to the Americans eventually winning and gaining independence.”
Originally, slated for last year, the workshop was postponed due to the pandemic. It also was revised from being an in-person course, where participants visited historic sites statewide, to an online one.
Labrador said initially it was a challenge to figure out how to translate a place-based workshop to an online platform, but she believes the end result is a success.
“In the end, I think it really forced us to think creatively about how we can bring historic places into classrooms using 21st-century technologies. And in a way, we were able to deliver an experience for teachers that (is) even more usable,” she said.
Ray, who teaches the Revolutionary War as part of her fourth-grade curriculum, said the workshop has expanded her knowledge of the period.
“It’s so planned, so well-organized, so much information,” she said, describing the five-day intensive workshop, which combined interdependent reading and writing assignments with online presentations from a number of Vermont historians and virtual tours of historic sites.
Labrador said the workshop traces a route across the state, from the homestead of one of the Green Mountain Boys to the scenes of armed confrontation with the British and Loyalist forces. On their tour, participants encounter landscapes, artifacts, sites and primary sources that offer multiple stories and competing world-views of the Revolution and how they relate to the tensions between rural and urban communities that persist across America today.
Sites studied included the Ethan Allen Homestead, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield and Mount Independence.
Ray said a drone video of Hubbardton Battlefield gave her a bird’s eye view of the landscape, providing a perspective that can’t be gained from the ground.
Meanwhile, a simulated 3-D excavation of buried fortifications and military remains at Mount Independence led by historian Ennis Duling showed her the site with fresh eyes.
“I’ve been to Mount Independence and he took me to places I’ve never been,” she said.
Ray also had the opportunity to dive below Lake Champlain for an up-close view of the wreck of the USS Spitfire.
“We were down there with cameras looking at the mast and the cannon off the bow, and it’s just amazing. You wouldn’t be able to do that if you didn’t have the experts at your fingertips,” she said.
Ray said she believes what she has learned in the workshop will allow her to expand on the lessons she teaches her students when they take their annual field trips to Fort Ticonderoga, Mount Independence and Hubbardton Battlefield.
In another part of the workshop, Ray worked on journal writing from the point of view of a settler’s son who lived in Hubbardton at the time of the battle.
“I had the writing liberty to kind of make his life in what I thought would happen when some of the incidents of the Revolutionary War were taking place,” she said, adding that she’s considering using the exercise with her students.
Ray said she is grateful for the unique opportunity the program has afforded her.
“I never would have been able to hear expertise from all their guest speakers and see places at the sites that I’ve never seen,” she said.
Teachers participating in the workshop receive a $1,300 stipend and 40 contact hours, which they can use for their professional development requirements for re-certification. Ray is working on a final project developing place-based lesson plans for her classes using local historic sites, which will earn her three graduate credit hours at Castleton University.
In addition, Labrador said Ray and all teachers who have taken the workshop will have access to its materials to use for free in their own classrooms.
She said VAS is hoping to secure additional funding to so it can package those materials for Vermont teachers in preparation for the 250th anniversary.
“We think that this would just be so usable for so many other teachers across the state,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.