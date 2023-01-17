KILLINGTON — The World Cup will be back in 2023.
Killington Resort announced Tuesday that the Stifel Killington Cup is slated for Nov. 25-26 this year.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 3:13 pm
This will be the seventh time the World Cup has come to Killington.
The race is part of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup Circuit.
“Hosting the Stifel Killington Cup is a great way to kick off the ski season in Vermont,” stated Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, in a release. “Having the fastest female ski racers in the world compete on our slopes is a source of great pride for our entire team here at Killington and Pico. We look forward to having the athletes, entertainers, and partners back again for a seventh time.”
The event draws many thousands of visitors to the area.
Killington Resort is owned by POWDR.
“We are excited to again host this race at Killington Resort, stated POWDR Chief Executive Officer, Justin Sibley. “This is an event that draws spectators from around the world to one of the premier resort destinations in the U.S., which continuously puts on the best event of the circuit. POWDR is also proud to be a partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard and looks forward to advancing the goals of Heroic at this year’s event.”
U.S. Ski and Snowboard President and Chief Executive Officer, Sophie Goldschmidt, stated that her group is happy to be back in Killington.
“Seeing nearly 40,000 fans at Killington every year shows how incredible World Cups in the United States can be, and we can’t wait to return to Vermont in November,” she said.
— Staff report
