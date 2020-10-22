Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine are taking entries for their annual Vermont Writers’ Prize
The utility and the magazine give awards for writing about Vermont in two categories — poetry and prose. Winners receive $1,250 and have their work published in Vermont Magazine's summer issue. The deadline to enter is Jan. 1.
Entries must be unpublished essays, short stories or poems on the themes of “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values," coming in at less than 1,500 words. Winning entries are selected by an independent panel of judges.
The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. It was created to honor Vermont historian, writer and GMP board member Ralph Nading Hill, Jr. Employees and subcontractors of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.
Entries can be submitted free of charge at vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize. Winners will be announced in the spring of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.