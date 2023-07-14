Services for Officer Jessica Ebbighausen have been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Monday, the Rutland Recreation Community Center hosts a walk-through public viewing. The center will open for law enforcement and first responders at 4 p.m., and then the general public will be admitted immediately after. Doors remain open until 7 p.m.
Ebbighausen's funeral takes place 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at University Pavilion on South Street in Castleton on the Vermont State University Castleton Campus — what most of us still habitually refer to as Castleton University. Police officers and honor guard units from around Vermont and across the country are expected to attend.
Seating for the funeral is expected to be "extremely limited," according to organizers, and as of Friday the weather forecasts for Tuesday indicate rain, so members of the public who wish to pay their respects are encouraged to consider attending the Monday walk-through instead.
Parking is available on-site for both events, but carpooling is "strongly encouraged."
Who we are
I never technically met Jessica Ebbighausen. The closest I came was when she was introduced to the Board of Aldermen at a meeting last month. During the past week, though, I feel as if I haven't been able to turn around without running into someone in my social circle who knew her — and liked her.
This is both the blessing and the curse of living in a small community. A loss ripples through us so much harder. You don't need to have known her to feel it. If we didn't experience the loss personally, we empathize strongly with the pain of those who did.
The sight and the atmosphere at the vigil Wednesday was familiar. I saw it the first time 23 years ago in Depot Park, when shocked city residents gathered in response to the triple-homicide that had just upended what many people thought of Rutland. I saw it again in 2012 following the death of Carly Ferro — an incident repeatedly referenced by people talking about how Ebbighausen's death is affecting them.
We are hurting because of what a tightly-knit community we are, but that's also what will give us strength.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. I have not, as of this writing, received an agenda.
Tuesday, the Public Works Committee meets to discuss next year's planned project for routes 4 and 7.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to discuss a permit to build a pavilion on a Belmont Avenue Extension property.
Friday, the first Friday Night Live of the season will kick off at 5 p.m. This week's musical guest is Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root.