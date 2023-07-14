Services for Officer Jessica Ebbighausen have been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Monday, the Rutland Recreation Community Center hosts a walk-through public viewing. The center will open for law enforcement and first responders at 4 p.m., and then the general public will be admitted immediately after. Doors remain open until 7 p.m.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

