The beginning of Monday’s special Board of Aldermen meeting was too much of a sideshow to put in the story I wrote earlier this week but too beautifully ironic to ignore.
The meeting, for those who missed it, was called to review allegations that the board had violated open meeting law by failing to post all the necessary warnings for a handful of their meetings.
As the meeting began, though, there was a motion to add to the agenda. Early next month, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns holds its Town Fair, which includes a business meeting. Member towns that want to vote on subjects like what legislative agenda the VLCT will pursue have to designate a voting representative by Sept. 16.
That’s usually the mayor, but there had not yet been any vote to designate him this year, so at the beginning of the Monday meeting, Board President Michael Doenges read a memo from Mayor David Allaire asking that they do so they do so. Alderwoman Sharon Davis made the motion to add it to the agenda.
“Aren’t we at this meeting to talk about agendas and things now being announced in advance and now we have an agenda item what wasn’t announced in advance?” asked Alderman Michael Talbott.
Talbott said such last-minute additions are supposed to be for unforeseen events and that the need to appoint a VLCT representative should have been very much foreseen. He said not sending anyone to vote at the meeting might “send a message to plan better.”
And then ...
A vote was taken and Davis voted to add the item to the agenda alongside Aldermen William Gillam and Joe Barbagallo and Alderwoman Carrie Savage. Voting against were Talbott and Alderman Chris Ettori and Thomas Franco. Aldermen Thomas DePoy and Matthew Whitcomb were absent and Alderwoman Anna Tadio appeared to be (more on that in a minute). Doenges declared that the motion passed 4-3.
That’s not how the board’s voting rules work.
Now matter how many voting members are present, a majority of the full board (six people) needs to vote yes on a motion for it to pass. I was wondering whether I was going to have to point this out — and whether to do it right there or wait until I was writing this column — when Ettori did so. City Clerk Henry Heck confirmed and Doenges said “OK.”
But it wasn’t over yet. Tadio, it turned out, wasn’t absent but participating by phone and had not gotten a chance to vote. So the vote was held by role call. Then it had to be held a third time because when Tadio’s turn came up on the second vote, Doenges accidentally hung up on her. She voted “no,” though a “yes” vote from her still would not have changed the outcome.
Circling back
One might grant Talbott’s point about the administration needing to be on top of its schedule, but it was really hard for me to see how the board was serving the city voters by denying them some amount of their voice in Montpelier to make that point to the mayor. I could hear one of my former editors’ catchphrases — “And that serves the public interest how?” — in the back of my head, and put the question to Doenges later in the week.
“We’re dealing with being really, really clear on how to vote on things,” Doenges said. “In my opinion, we did the right thing for the public.”
Doenges noted that the mayor had the rest of the week to call another special meeting to designate a VLCT representative and did not do so. Allaire said that as a member of the VLCT board, he’ll be “totally involved” in the event and that the city only needs a voting member for the business meeting.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time, there’s not business conducted that has to do with the needs of the city,” Allaire said. “Seeing as how (the aldermen) felt it wasn’t necessary to elect me that night, they didn’t feel it was important to have a voting member at that. I wasn’t going to call a special meeting and try to bring everybody back.”
A loose end
I had an unanswered question when I filed my story on Mountain Girl Cannabis, which will be Rutland’s first legal marijuana shop when it opens Oct. 1.
The Board of Aldermen voted back in April to establish a Board of Cannabis Commissioners that would function for such shops the way the Board of Liquor Control Commissioners does for bars. I hadn’t seen a single meeting warned anywhere, though, and when I asked the owners of Mountain Girl Cannabis, they said they had contacted the city but not heard back and that the state had granted them their license.
When I caught up with Doenges on Friday, he said he was not sure what happened but that the business had not done anything wrong. Unlike the process for bars, in which the potential licensee applies to the city, which then passes on a recommendation to the state, Doenges said cannabis retailers apply directly to the state, which then submits applications for comment to municipalities with their own commission.
“Either the city didn’t properly notify the state (it created a commission) or the state didn’t properly receive notice from the city,” Doenges said. “I don’t know which it is.”
Either way, Doenges said the Board of Aldermen will have some opportunity to weigh in on Mountain Girl Cannabis. The store has applied for a $5,000 grant from the city’s business incentive assistance program. That, and the license request, are on the agenda for Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m., and the agenda is packed. I just mentioned one item on the agenda, and the board will also have to vote on ratifying all the actions taken at three previous meetings that were found to have been held in violation of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law. The mayor is asking the board to reconsider its decision not to back a grant application for a proposed housing project at 120 Maple St. Final decisions are due on rebuilding a city firetruck and buying solar net metering credits.
Tuesday, the Rutland Redevelopment Authority will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. to discuss allegations that group has violated the Open Meeting Law. At 5:30 p.m., the Recreation Committee meets for an update on plans to redesign Main Street Park and replace the gazebo.
Wednesday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. for an update on the water meter project.
Thursday, the Parking Committee meets to look at the long-term meter strategy, consider options to change the winter parking band, and review the parking rates and fee schedule.
