For the past few elections, I’ve had the feeling things were starting to shift in Rutland.
Tuesday felt like the moment a dam broke.
Each year, I like to do a very informal and unscientific poll, talking on background to as many people as I can outside my personal bubble about how they think the election will go based on what people are saying in their bubbles. A lot of the people I talked to this year didn’t want to make any bets on the mayor’s race, and even those predicting a win expected it to be close.
It wasn’t. Michael Doenges held 56% of the vote. The bigger surprise, though, came in the aldermanic election. I never would have bet a penny on Tom DePoy losing — and neither would anybody else I’ve spoken to this week. The signs, though, have been there.
Conventional wisdom says it is hard to beat an incumbent, but city voters have shown an increasing unwillingness to let incumbents skate once they are on the board. After Karen Bossi was voted out in 2009, every alderman who sought reelection won it until 2020, when voters ousted Scott Tommola and Matthew Reveal. The following year Rebecca Mattis failed to win reelection, and last year it was Sam Gorruso falling short.
At the same time, city voters are showing what looks like an increased appetite for newer faces and fresh blood. For most of the time I’ve been covering City Hall, I could count on DePoy or Alderwoman Sharon Davis to be the top vote-getters when they came up for reelection. Last year, Davis came in third, while Matt Whitcomb, who’d placed fourth and fifth in his previous two races, held the top spot. The last time DePoy was up he at least managed second place, but it was a newcomer, Devin Neary, who finished first.
The money
I ran into Davis at the supermarket the weekend before town meeting.
“Do you think enough money’s been spent?” she asked.
When I found Allaire on what turned out to be his election night consolation party at Taso on Center, he was telling a supporter at the bar that “it was bought and paid for.”
The complaints about the spending on the part of the candidates who run under the Rutland Forward banner keeps making me think of a story Rutland’s longest-serving mayor, Jeff Wennberg, told me about his first mayoral campaign. His opponent was getting endorsements from all sorts of people, while Wennberg couldn’t get more than a private pledge of support. He said his campaign manager, James Simonds, suggested a strategy.
“Jimmy said, if you can’t get endorsements, run against them,” Wennberg told me when I interviewed him as he retired from public service at the end of 2020. “Make endorsements a liability instead of a benefit for your opponent.”
I have yet to see any evidence that convinces me money plays a role in local elections beyond the way it affects name recognition. If it were a deciding factor, Christopher Louras would still be mayor, having raised almost four times what Allaire did in 2017. Michael Shank, who outspent everyone in 2020 and bought massive amounts of online advertising only to come in eighth in a field of 10, would be in the Vermont Senate.
Do you folks making this complaint really believe that the determining factor for a voter is whether they got a mailer from a candidate?
How much did Joe Barbagallo, who came in first by the widest margin I’ve ever seen in a Board of Aldermen race, spend?
“I spent 216 bucks and that’s it,” he said. “I bought 20 signs, and I put them out.”
Barbagallo said he thinks he got some serious mileage out of holding one of those signs and waving on a street corner.
“I think that has a lot of impact, especially when they see you out there in a blizzard,” he said. “They say, ‘That guy’s dedicated.’”
Barbagallo said he also has an edge from the time his late brother, Paul, served on the board.
“A lot of people knew him and they know the family,” he said. “The Barbagallo family’s been around Rutland since 1906. ... I truly still believe in Rutland City, name recognition has a lot to do with who gets elected, There are certain family names that have been here for 100 years, and they know those names and vote for those names.”
Alderman William Gillam, when I spoke to him on Wednesday, argued that you shouldn’t need to spend $12,000 to run for Board of Aldermen, and he’s absolutely right. You shouldn’t need to have prominent grandparents in the community, either.
Pinning down
The oddest part of this election, for me, is that it is very hard to point to any way Allaire might have alienated the electorate.
Chris Louras was combative from his first term. It took Allaire three tries to unseat him — a task Allaire only achieved in a year in which Louras had provoked fierce anger over refugee resettlement and his fire department restructuring plan. The biggest controversies I’ve seen over Allaire’s actions were two mayoral appointments, both of which he rescinded in favor of choices that were then roundly praised.
It is tempting to turn to a section of the “Dave Allaire for Mayor” Facebook page for an explanation of sorts. Even though he had now held the office for six years, Allaire’s campaign page introduction section still opened with “Time For A Change!” and “New Leadership For Rutland.”
