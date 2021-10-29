Alderwoman Sharon Davis, the longest-serving member of the Board of Aldermen, has warned some of the newest members against accidentally holding illegal meetings.
Davis offered her remarks during a portion of last week’s board meeting that I had missed.
“We’re not elected to participate in meetings that are unknown to other community members or your chair,” she said after stating a need to address an “elephant in the room.”
State law says that any time a quorum of a public board discusses that board’s business, that’s a meeting, and it needs to be warned and conducted as such. In smaller towns, this has often led board members to avoid attending the same events, or to stay away and not speak to each other at events, so as to avoid running afoul of the law.
A quorum of the Board of Aldermen is somewhat larger, but past city attorneys have warned against “reply all” email chains having the potential to become public meetings under the law. Davis and City Attorney Matt Bloomer pointed out that the five-person aldermanic committees counted as separate bodies with much smaller quorum, and that members of the Community and Economic Development Committee were risking violating the law by participating in an investors group.
Anything such a group discussed, Bloomer said, had the potential to be the business of that particular committee.
Alderman Michael Doenges, one of the participants in the group, said it came out of discussions he had with another city property owner that they thought might be more productive with similar businesspeople. He said they covered subjects like what banks they would use to finance their own properties — nothing he expected would ever come before the committee.
“It’s very difficult to take the hat off and put it on again,” Davis said.
Alderman Devon Neary said he had attended one of the meetings, that it was the only meeting to have a quorum of that committee and that it would not happen again.
“I think the issue’s already resolved itself,” he said.
Board President Matthew Whitcomb said he had reached out to everyone involved, and he “in no way perceived any nefarious intent.”
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets. The mayor will present the budget and the Paramount will pitch their plans for a conference center.
Wednesday, the Board of Civil Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the legislative reapportionment proposal.
Thursday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets to discuss the city website.
