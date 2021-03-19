Leadership of the Rutland Free Library say they don’t know where they can go, but they don’t think they can stay.
A week after the planned move to the former CSJ campus fell apart, the library shared the results of its public engagement process. While opponents of the move were vocal, library director Randal Smathers said they were vastly outnumbered, especially among younger members of the community. The 660 responses favored the move, he said, by a more than a 6-to-1 ratio.
The responses came in the form of Facebook comments, web forms and emails. The Facebook comments, 506 in support to 66 against, web forms stacked 42 to 16 and 26 to five against. The web form asked whether respondents had library cards. Fewer than half the opponents did, as opposed to about 90% of the supporters. Smathers said especially supportive were people in their 30s or younger and people with young families, many of whom Smathers said indicated they did not use the library because of the building.
“It isn’t working for that age group, for that demographic,” Smathers said. “If we’re talking about a building that needs to work for the next 20 years, that’s the demo we need to appeal to.”
However, Smathers cautioned against reading all that as saying a move from 10 Court St. is inevitable.
“We’ve made it pretty clear we’ve looked at a lot of others options and possibilities and dismissed them as too expensive,” he said. Simply put, Smathers said they don’t know of any other spaces that can be what the library needs for the money it has.
What it does mean, Smathers said, is that the library will not go back to the $1.5 million renovation plan they were gearing up for before they hit on the idea of the CSJ move. The public input process, Smathers said, convinced the board that plan was inadequate.
With next steps uncertain, Smathers said they are watching what happens with the CSJ development. Smathers noted that people who watch development in Rutland are accustomed to seeing projects falling through.
“I don’t know how many times I had a proposal to fill in the (downtown parking pit), and the pit’s still the pit,” he said.
Bowing Out
Chris Ettori did not return to the Board of Aldermen as a member this week, but he did log on to the reorganizational meeting to deliver a sort of farewell address.
Ettori did not seek another term, instead devoting his energy to his unsuccessful mayoral bid. He noted as he began that he had been expecting to address the board that night in a different capacity.
Ettori advised the four new members of the board to build relationships, especially among the members with whom they disagreed. He recommended them to invest wisely as well, saying that the city has a lot of money in economic development funds that could be put to better use.
Finally, he said homelessness in the city was reaching a crisis state, and he urged the board to turn its attention to the issue.
Taking Shape
Newly re-elected Board President Matt Whitcomb published committee assignments this week, but went a step beyond most of his predecessors in putting out a statement explaining his thought process. Whitcomb noted earlier this week that the board now has aldermen who are either well-seasoned or very new and little in between. In addition to the four newly elected members, Whitcomb is halfway through his second term and Alderman Michael Talbott is halfway through his first. At the other end of the spectrum, Alderwoman Sharon Davis has rounded the 30-year mark and Alderman Tom DePoy is closing in on his 15th. Aldermen Sam Gorruso, Paul Clifford and William Gillam have not served as many terms as Davis or DePoy, but have been on and off the board through the course of decades.
Whitcomb said he aimed to pair newer and longer-serving members in chairmanships and vice chairmanships with the hope that institutional knowledge will be passed along.
Toward that end, DePoy continues as head of the Recreation Committee, joined by new Alderwoman Carrie Savage. Davis is chairwoman of the Recreation Committee with Talbott as her No. 2, and they reverse those positions on the Community and Economic Development Committee. Also, Davis is chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee with new Alderman Devon Neary as vice. Neary appears again as vice chairman of the Charter and Ordinance Committee under Gillam as chairman. Clifford continues at the head of the Public Works Committee with new Alderman Michael Doenges as vice chairman.
Calendar
I show nothing on the City Hall calendar for next week. We’ll see how fast these new committee chairmen start scheduling meetings.
