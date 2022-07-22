Friday is the day all of us — or at least a whole bunch of us — have been waiting for.
The Western Rail Corridor finally becomes a reality with the first Amtrak trains between Rutland and Burlington.
To celebrate, city officials are offering a complimentary lunch from the Maple Angus starting at 11:30 a.m., with brief remarks at noon. The first train from Burlington is scheduled to roll into Rutland at 12:10 p.m. before continuing on to New York City.
I’d like to tell you when you can catch a train from Rutland to Burlington and how much that’ll cost you, but as I treat my deadline like a vague suggestion this Friday afternoon, Amtrak’s booking website is still insisting they have no service between those two stations.
Projects v. Plans
Alderman Chris Ettori tried to use a grant application to make a point to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority this week, but nobody on the board chose to try to press it alongside him.
Ettori cast the sole dissenting vote Monday against supporting Hale Resource Group’s application for a $624,870 grant from the Vermont Community Development Program for its plan to rehabilitate 120 Maple St. Ettori said he had no objection to the plan or to the Hale Group, but was unhappy with the city’s lack of an overall plan for housing.
“We need housing in this city and the best we can come up with is turning an old house on Maple Street into five units,” Ettori said.
Ettori argued for tabling the Maple Street request until the redevelopment authority came back with a “transformative project” getting multiple blighted properties into the hands of private developers like the Hales. He called holding up the application “our only lever to enforce accountability on the RRA.”
The Hales, Bennington-based developers, have said they intend to acquire 100 units of housing in Rutland in the near future.
“We would be more than willing to do a bigger project,” Jon Hale told Ettori. “This is a stepping stone to get into this neighborhood.”
It is also, Hale and Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy argued, a stepping stone to convince the state to give more community development block grants to private developers.
Alderman Thomas Franco said he shared Ettori’s concerns and asked Duffy what the municipal development plan was. Duffy gave a broad answer about pursuing development opportunities and when Franco challenged him for a more specific answer, Duffy replied “I don’t want to argue with you in a public forum.”
Other members of the board expressed effectively uniform support for the project, but varying levels of sympathy for Ettori’s position.
“What we need to decide as individual board members is, is this a good project ... or are we going to get caught up in a pissing contest of personalities,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said.
Calendar
A whole lot of things appear to be canceled on next week’s calendar, and I already mentioned the big one up top, but there’s one more item left for us to close out the week.
The information technology committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss software for permitting and other city services.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.