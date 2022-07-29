I feel like I’ve been writing about the Western Rail Corridor my entire career.
Coverage of the first run of the Ethan Allen Express between Burlington and Rutland appears elsewhere in these pages. Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, commented during the event that the state recognizes there is still work to do regarding the connection between the station and the rest of the city.
That much was clear when I got out of my car at the northern end of the plaza and promptly had to navigate around two crater-sized potholes filled with rainwater on my way to the station.
That Rutland is not putting its best face forward around the train station is recognized by city officials and plans are underway to spruce up the area. Alderman William Gillam, who attended the service Friday, also noted that the potholes in question weren’t on the city-owned station property, but part of the part of the Brixmor-owned plaza.
Brixmor, to their credit, did some much-needed repaving at the entry to the plaza at the beginning of this summer and Gillam said he was hopeful about seeing more work around the station in the near future.
I didn’t set out for the theme of this week’s column to be “deficient transportation infrastructure,” but since we’re on the subject ....
Bus Stop Wet Day
It didn’t make it into my story this week about the upcoming study of the city’s fixed bus routes, but I did chat with Marble Valley Regional Transit Executive Director Ken Putnam about the shelters at bus stops — or the lack thereof.
“We already have a list of target places we know would be good,” Putnam said. “There are a lot of details and a lot of effort that goes into where we put a shelter. That’s not part of this project but this project will absolutely identify that for next steps. ... That’s way more of an undertaking than it probably should be, but it is.”
Putnam said bus stop shelters typically need to go on privately owned land, and land owners are not always keen on having them.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. I have not received an agenda as of early Friday afternoon.
Tuesday, the Development Review Board meets at noon to conclude a hearing on a subdivision of the downtown shopping plaza. The hearing is tentatively scheduled to close for deliberations after 10 minutes.
The Board of Civil Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for tax appeals.
Friday is the second Friday Night Live of the season, and ’90s R&B act All-4-One swears by the moon and the stars in the sky that they’ll take the stage on Center Street at 8 p.m.
