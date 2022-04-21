Many aspects of modern public discourse irritate me, but the one that particularly got on my nerves this week was how when certain people read about their local government doing any one particular thing, they seem to conclude that one thing must be the only thing local government is doing.
A story posts about redesigning Center Street, and we get asked why the city is doing that instead of combating the drug problem. As if there haven’t been any drug busts.
As if the city isn’t trying to figure out ways to hire more police officers amid a statewide officer shortage. As if the city isn’t continuing to support drug rehabilitation programs.
Complaints fill the air about shopping carts in much the way shopping carts fill certain sidewalks, right up until the city tries to do something about it. Then we are asked why the city isn’t fixing the roads instead. As if there hasn’t been an increased paving budget and a $5 million bond to do that. If the street of whoever is bringing this up hasn’t been fixed, clearly the city must not be doing anything.
Could the city be doing more about any of these problems? That is for you, dear readers, to judge. That discussion will be much more productive when taking place among those engaged enough to know what’s actually happening.
Of course, the people who need to hear that probably won’t read it. They are much more likely to read the headline and then make an angry comment about what they think this column says. Would it be just a tiny bit self-serving of me to suggest that you good folks reading this now encourage such people to read the paper regularly? Of course it would, but I’m doing it anyway.
New Approaches
Alderman Michael Doenges is the fifth person to serve as president of the Board of Aldermen in the time I’ve covered City Hall. In the few weeks he’s been in the chair, he’s done two things I never saw his predecessors do.
One was ask committee chairpeople to compile a list of all pending referrals to their committees.
There have been comments about issues languishing in committee in recent years, and Doenges appears to be looking to move the process along.
The second was to reach out to me to offer to go over the agenda before each meeting of the full board. His predecessors always took my calls, so I don’t really have complaints about their availability, but it was nice to see someone thinking proactively about it.
Getting Wheels
The Vermont Farmers Food Center just got $37,348 from the state for a refrigerated cargo van.
The grant was one of five in which the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets passed on money from the Northern Borders Regional Commission to “food hubs” around Vermont.
VFFC executive director Heidi Lynch said the vehicle would help with deliveries from their “Farmacy” program to rural health clinics and picking up products for their online market.
“Doing a van route where we can pick up a bunch of small orders from farms in one vehicle instead of all those farms bringing orders in separate vehicles is an improvement,” she said.
The other grants were $95,764 for Food Connects in Brattleboro to expand their storage capacity, $71,823 for Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick to double their storage at the Yellow Barn project, $60,618 for ACORN in Middlebury to build a centralized aggregation and distribution space and $34,447 for the Intervale Center in Burlington to install a walk-in deep freezer, doubling their frozen storage capacity.
Calendar
The Information Technology Committee — created by former Board President Matt Whitcomb at the tail end of his last term to look at the city’s IT needs — holds a virtual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Yes, that’s “a.m.” The calendar listing did not, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, indicate how an interested member of the public might participate. I emailed who I hoped were the relevant city officials and have my fingers crossed they’ll get something posted before it’s an issue.
Monday is also the public forum on the proposed Center Street redesigns.
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority will answer questions and take feedback on the three design proposals at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
The Parking Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the status of the pass-through from Center Street to the transit center.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday to review NewStory Center’s request for ARPA funds.
