Mayor David Allaire showed this week that the parking discussion was likely to get complicated next year.
Proposals to raise meter rates and fines got sent back to committee at the board’s Dec. 5 meeting after several board members bristled at how high they were going up. Alderman Michael Talbott said the Downtown Rutland Partnership had been involved in the discussions and had not raised any objections, but Allaire said Monday he had decided to take that inquiry a step further.
At the mayor’s request, Allaire said the DRP sent a survey out to its business-owner members. Of the 20 that responded, Allaire said 13 did not support the proposed new rates, five did and two said they needed more information.
“I know the issue got sent back to committee,” the mayor told the Board of Aldermen on Monday. “I thought this information might be helpful.”
Where are they now?
The Valley News reports that Brennan Duffy, who was pushed out as executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority in October, started earlier this month as the interim town manager in Norwich.
The paper reports that Duffy has a seven-month contract and will serve while the town hires a recruiting firm to find someone to fill the role permanently.
Meanwhile, back in Rutland, Duffy’s post at the RRA remains vacant. The RRA board voted earlier this month to pay a stipend to grant administrator Barbara Spaulding to cover the extra work she has taken on in the interim.
And to all a good night
Secret Santa’s annual sign-off letter arrived at the Herald on Thursday. The mystery Samaritan wrote that he was wrapping up his guerrilla gift-giving a little early as consequence of the weather forecast, and it has once again left him feeling joyful, contented and “one with the universe.”
“My gifts have always required a subjective assessment of which passersby might most benefit, but with the winds of inflation buffeting our lowest-income neighbors the most, I expended a tad more time selecting the recipients this year,” he wrote. “I am aware that these gifts, given their size, won’t change a life or a future, but continue to hope they provide at least a small light to others, as they do for me.”
Calendar
City Hall is closed Monday for the holiday. Happy Boxing Day.
Thursday, the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the city’s ARPA funds and plans to create a TIF district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.