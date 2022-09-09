The Rutland Herald published a marvelous example of the dangers of “doing your own research” this week.
Don’t get me wrong — you can often learn a lot from a simple Google search. But you really need to read the actual articles that come up from that Google search and not just the headlines. If you just read the headlines, you might go around saying things like Batman just joined the Avengers. People who don’t know better will wind up misinformed, which isn’t a big deal when it comes to which superhero is on which team, but we’ve all seen the trouble it can cause in other areas.
For anyone who might have been misled by a certain commentary that ran this week, no, Batman has not become a Marvel character and joined the Avengers. He remains the property of DC Comics. The newest Avenger as of April is the Marvel character Nighthawk — who also should not be confused with the DC character Nightwing, which is the name Batman’s sidekick, Robin, took when he grew up and went out on his own.
The reason someone Googling superheroes in the last few months have come away with the impression Batman joined the Avengers is that Nighthawk is fairly blatantly a Batman ripoff, so people who write about comic books felt the need to have a little joke in their headlines when they recapped the story.
That’s probably all the writing about comic books I’m going to get to do this week, but I’m glad I was able to correct this portion of the public record.
Speaking of ...
There was one particular complaint about the way a public hearing for a Vermont Community Development Program grant was warned that didn’t make it into the stories I wrote earlier this week, and I want to circle back around to it.
To quickly recap: Developer Stephen Box claims the meeting was illegally warned. Questions about whether the hallway to City Hall, where the warning was posted, was truly “accessible to the public” when the building was locked all weekend threatens to stray into the area where what words mean in legalese clashes with how we use them in everyday plain English.
Box had another complaint, though, and it’s one I have had myself about numerous agenda items in and outside the city for decades. The language on the warning, he argued, was almost uselessly vague. The single line on the agenda read “Public Hearing VCDP”
“Who on Earth knows what VCDP is?” Box asked. “The public is in no way informed or engaged.”
It does seem to me that when discussing a specific project — in this case the proposed $1.2 million renovation of 120 Maple St. — a few words identifying that project are in order. Even if the full name of the Vermont Community Development Program had been spelled out, it might not mean anything to someone, but a project address would at least indicate to people living on Maple Street that something was afoot in their neighborhood.
In a couple different conversations this week, Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges said it was a fair point. He said he’s been talking to other city officials about getting more “robust language” on agendas, and that the board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss issues around the warnings.
“We can’t put a paragraph about each agenda item in the agenda itself,” he said. “Maybe we can, in our committee meeting warnings, put a small description. ... Anybody can can call — either myself, or any of the other aldermen — for expansion on any of the agenda items.”
Phone numbers for aldermen are listed on the city website.
Since we were on the subject, I pressed Doenges on a similar pet peeve — the language of motions to go into executive session. The board will — and is allowed to — meet out of the public eye about a “legal issue,” but I’ve always felt the public should know at least a tiny bit more about what legal issues the city is facing, rather than just that it is facing some.
Doenges said he saw an argument there, as well, and said that the executive session at the end of this week’s board meeting was to discuss Box’s allegations that the hearing was improperly warned.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. to review the alleged violations of Open Meeting Law mentioned in the previous section.
Tuesday, the committees have a double-header. The Public Safety Committee meets at 5:30 p.m to discuss repairs to a fire truck. As soon as that wraps up, the Finance Committee will convene to discuss an offer to sell the city solar net-metering credits.
Gordon Dritschilo is a City Hall reporter for the Rutland Herald
