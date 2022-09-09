The Rutland Herald published a marvelous example of the dangers of “doing your own research” this week.

Don’t get me wrong — you can often learn a lot from a simple Google search. But you really need to read the actual articles that come up from that Google search and not just the headlines. If you just read the headlines, you might go around saying things like Batman just joined the Avengers. People who don’t know better will wind up misinformed, which isn’t a big deal when it comes to which superhero is on which team, but we’ve all seen the trouble it can cause in other areas.

