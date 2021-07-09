The city formally accepted $4.4 million Monday.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve a resolution accepting the federal COVID stimulus money. City Treasurer Mary Markowski said the resolution also pledges the city to follow all the rules for spending the funds. “Then the process really begins,” she said.
Mayor David Allaire said he had already held one department head meeting about where the money might best be spent, and he encouraged the board to schedule a public forum on the subject. He said that $4.4 million sounds like a lot of money, but it could go very quickly.
“We want to be strategic and thoughtful and hear from as many people as we can,” he said.
I never heard back last week from the Heritage Family Credit Union regarding the status of the sale of the former College of St. Joseph campus, but a reader did forward me an email shedding just the tiniest beam of light on what’s happening.
As you may recall, Heartland Community Development originally said they planned to begin work on converting the campus into senior housing in June. As of last week, the city had not received a property transfer and the Act 250 office had not received an application.
Heritage owns the campus, and while CEO Matt Levandowski didn’t return my calls last week, he did respond a few weeks ago to an email from a concerned citizen who then passed it on to me after reading the column.
“At this point, the remainder of the main campus and west campus have been under contract for a little over a year,” Levandowski wrote in the email, dated May 28. “Heartland still has approximately 6 months left to conduct all of their preliminary work before anything is finalized, which will determine the direction we proceed with the former CSJ campus.”
I guess we’ll check back around the end of November.
Calendar
Monday, the Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. with its standard agenda.
Tuesday, the Peter Giancola Mini Gift of Life Blood Drive takes place from noon to 6 p.m. at the Army Reserve center on Post Road.
The Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss vicious-dog complaints.
