Mayor David Allaire said he’ll be back at work on Monday.
Allaire has been out since late last month, recovering from surgery for esophageal cancer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The surgery went well and Allaire said he is recovering nicely.
“I’m going to come back and work remotely, at least at first,” Allaire said Friday. “My doctors have told me not to go back to the office for a couple weeks.”
Allaire said he goes out walking three times a day and has been checking in with different city officials, keeping up to date with what’s going on.
Allaire was diagnosed earlier this year and underwent a course of treatment at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He said the surgery is expected to leave him cancer-free.
Major Parties
The City of Rutland has more registered sex offenders than it had voters in the Progressive primary.
We’ll discuss how I got to that in a moment.
When I interviewed him on his primary win late Tuesday, Democratic Rutland County Senate hopeful Greg Cox commented that it is hard for a Democrat to win in traditionally conservative Rutland, but that he believes this could be a year for change.
I decided to crunch some numbers on the primary results. Both major parties had lively contests for governor – I saw a lot of our local Republicans out holding signs for John Klar, who I thought did pretty well for somebody challenging a popular incumbent – so turnout should give a reasonable indication of how fired up each side is.
In the city, more people voted in the Democratic primary than the Republican one – 1,701 versus 1,549. That is not the ratio I would have bet on. Outside the city, the Republicans still have a narrow edge, with 7,750 people casting ballots in the Republican primary county-wide versus 7,212 voting Democrat.
Of course, we have an open primary and Vermonters are notorious ticket-splitters, so it would be wise not to conclude too much from those numbers.
Now, to back it up a bit, if you read that line where I referred to “both major parties” having a primary and yelled “Hey, Gordon – you forgot the Progressives have major party status,” you’re right. I probably wouldn’t have remembered that if I hadn’t clicked on the wrong button on the secretary of state’s website while looking all this up and gotten the Progressive results.
The numbers there show that the Progressives are still much less of a major party outside Chittenden County. In Ward One, as many progressive voters wrote somebody in for governor as voted for either of the candidates, and in Ward Two, as many progressives left their ballot blank as bothered to vote for either candidate.
Adding up the Progressive ballots cast in each ward, I counted 17 and thought to myself “The city probably has more registered sex offenders than that.” Naturally, I had to check. As of late Friday afternoon, the state put that population at 59.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes an update from the recreation department, which in turn will include a discussion of the Halloween parade, which city officials haven’t quite canceled yet.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region’s plan to make CSJ’s Tuttle Hall into a call center and training facility.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
