Terry Jaye goes back on the air Monday morning.
“This is just a strange set of circumstances,” the longtime radio personality said Friday. “I didn’t miss my job for a year and a half.”
That changed, he said, with the recent flooding and the outpouring of emotion around the death of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Jaye said he felt out of place not being a voice on the radio, a conduit, a sounding board for his community.
“This is what I signed up for,” he said. “It hurts that we’re not part of the healing process with the community. ... A sad blanket came over this community and I said ‘I’m not there for them.’”
So, starting Monday, Jaye will once again be doing a morning show on WJJR from 6 to 10 a.m.
“I said I would only come back if I’d be able to do certain things and only work a very limited amount of hours. I don’t want to be a program director or a music director. I’m still retired. I’ll come in and do a show, talk to the people who matter to me and my community.”
Robust process
Wednesday night we saw that the new Board of Aldermen is not marching in lockstep.
Mayor Michael Doenges lost a couple of the votes he’d previously had for his new positions when it came time to set the tax rate. In the compromise he brokered, he said the position he lost was not the one he would have preferred to jettison first.
“I was listening to what the board was saying,” Doenges said Friday.
Doenges said the new executive assistant position was the most important of the five because he expects it to free him up to pursue the sort of projects that will help achieve his vision for the city. He would have preferred keeping the Rutland Redevelopment Authority grant-writing position to the new zoning technician, but that seemed to be the one inspiring the strongest opposition because of the details of the city’s relationship to the RRA.
With that fight over, Doenges said there are processes to go through with the union and the Human Resources Committee. Doenges said he thinks he could hire people for the new positions in a month, though the departure of Human Resources Director Judy Frazier, who is leaving to become the Proctor town manager, might slow things down.
Doenges said he had not yet identified a replacement for Frazier.
“It’s something we’re starting to have conversations on,” he said. “I do have a plan for how we’re going to manage in the interim.”
Firsts
I hadn’t thought to ask, but new City Attorney Megan LaChance told me that as near as anyone can tell, she is the first woman to hold that office.
I write this with hesitation because the last time I thought we had just hired the first woman to hold a particular City Hall position, it turned out nobody I had checked with remembered the mid-1980s.
But whether she broke a glass ceiling or not, I want to congratulate LaChance on the job, which she started in grand fashion, trying to ferry the board through the procedural morass that was Wednesday’s tax rate meeting.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday with its standard agenda.
The Public Works Committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss AOT’s plans to repave routes 4 and 7 next year.
