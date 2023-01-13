I missed talking to Matt Prouty himself last week when he was announced as the new director of Project Vision, which coincided with him returning to his job as the Rutland City Police Department’s commander responsible for outreach. I caught up to him this week and asked him how much he hated being retired.

“It really wasn’t that at all,” said Prouty, who retired in 2021. “While I was gone, (Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, his successor) did a ton of work researching the community response position. I was out walking down the street one day, minding my own business, and the chief saw me.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

