I missed talking to Matt Prouty himself last week when he was announced as the new director of Project Vision, which coincided with him returning to his job as the Rutland City Police Department’s commander responsible for outreach. I caught up to him this week and asked him how much he hated being retired.
“It really wasn’t that at all,” said Prouty, who retired in 2021. “While I was gone, (Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, his successor) did a ton of work researching the community response position. I was out walking down the street one day, minding my own business, and the chief saw me.”
Prouty said Chief Brian Kilcullen talked him into taking the newly created community response job — a non-sworn officer who handles noncriminal complaints.
“That’s what brought me back,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting Cmdr. Sheldon to retire. ... I’m the only person here who’s had both those roles. It makes sense now.”
Prouty said with a number of intense challenges facing the community, he wants to be a part of solving them — at least for a few more years.
“I’d like to make it to at least 55,” the 50-year-old said. “Then I’ll reassess.”
Sheldon was doing double duty, overseeing the patrol division in addition to outreach. Prouty will, as well, until someone is hired to take over patrol, which Kilcullen says he hopes to do later this year.
New approaches
It has seemed to me for a while now that at least some of what the Rutland City Police Department has done with Project Vision has met some of the more reasonable goals of the “defund the police” movement in terms of getting the response to various social ills in the hands of groups better equipped to handle them. “I think it falls less in the defund movement and more in the reimagine camp,” Prouty replied when I suggested this. “When you do the deep dive into some of the things we deal with, is a law enforcement officer an appropriate response? Probably not, but we have access to police 24/7, so we are the default.”
Prouty said he was glad to have worked in the community response position before supervising it and he was excited to put together an outreach team to work through Project Vision.
“If we can be successful, this model will travel,” he said.
Quick side note
Hey, Rutland, can we talk for a second?
This past weekend, I was still dodging traffic backups by KFC. I figured it would be out of our system by now.
Look, I’m not going to pretend I don’t love a bucket of extra-crispy, but no matter how bad a hankering I get, if the line for the drive-thru already is at the edge of the parking lot, I’m going to keep driving until I get to Taco Bell. Or I might even take it as a sign to eat healthy.
OK, I’m probably not doing that last one, but can we maybe be a little more sensible about how we’re driving? Thanks.
Calendar
Monday, City Hall is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday, a public hearing on the proposed charter change to allow a 1% increase in the sale tax is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. in the aldermen’s chambers. The measure is slated to appear on the March ballot. The Board of Aldermen then meets at 7 p.m. with an agenda that includes selling obsolete city equipment and requests for proposals on two engineering studies.
Thursday, the Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss matching funds for improvements around the train station.
