We’ve all heard it.
It came up most recently at this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting, when a local bar owner argued for a moratorium on liquor licenses. Rutland has — or at some point had — the most bars per capita in the country. I have heard plenty of people attribute this to the Guinness Book of World Records, though I have never seen nor spoken to anyone who claims to have seen the edition of the book that contains this entry.
A search for “most bars” on the Guinness website will tell you who jumped the most bars on the back wheel of a trial bike (Benito Roscharral with 48 in 2009) and who bent the most iron bars in one minute (Alexander Muromskiy managed 26 in 2012) but not which city has the most bars.
Search Google for “most bars per capita” — which autocomplete got to a little too quickly for my comfort — and you find a variety of results.
The first result is from something called haveanight.com, which awards the title to San Francisco, with 16.5 bars per 100,000 households. That can’t possibly be right. If we assume an average of two people to a household and take the 2017 population estimate for the city off Wikipedia, we’d have fewer than 8,000 households. Just going by the half-dozen bars I can think of, we’d have more than 70 bars per 100,000 households.
USA Today, on the other hand, published a list in 2018 of a whole bunch of cities that leave us in the dust. The record-holder there is the greater Milwaukee area, with an estimated 185.8 “restaurants and bars” per 100,000 people. We would need 29 to top that.
How many do we actually have? That’s a trickier question than it used to be, according to City Clerk Henry Heck, because liquor license classifications have changed. Counting together from our heads, we came up with a list of 10 bars — though I counted the Hop’N Moose, which he considered a restaurant — and six clubs, like the Elks and VFW.
Double hit
Kam Johnston had a rough week at the Vermont Supreme Court, having two rulings go against him.
The first — or at least the first one I saw, had to do with his efforts to intervene in the lawsuit over the city report. The local judge ruled he had not shown he was an interested party. Johnston, a member of the School Board and frequent candidate for other offices, appealed that to the Supreme Court and sought a stay on the proceedings until the appeal was resolved.
“There is no automatic stay in place and we reject appellant’s assertion to the contrary,” Justice Marilyn Skoglund wrote in the entry order dated June 4. “Appellant is seeking to intervene in a case brought by another party and the trial court denied his request. Appellant offers no compelling basis for granting a stay in a case to which he is not a party.”
Skoglund wrote that the case itself was in the hands of the local court, and all there was for the Supreme Court to decide was whether Johnston should have been allowed to intervene.
“We deny appellant’s request that this Court to take judicial notice of various things, including matters that post-date the ruling on appeal,” Skoglund wrote. “We deny appellant’s remaining requests as well.”
Meanwhile, in a decision that was dated Monday but that I could swear didn’t show up online until Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a default judgment order in a foreclosure proceeding against Johnston and his mother. Johnston’s mother owns several properties in which he has claimed interest in court cases, enabling him to represent his family though he is not a lawyer. In this particular case, Johnston argued that his filings in the case should have constituted an answer to the charges even if they were not labeled as such, an argument rejected by the lower court.
“We conclude that even if he is right on this point — a question we do not reach — the trial court did not abuse its discretion in declining to set aside the ‘default judgment’ against him ... because it does not appear from the record that the court actually invoked defendant’s default to prevent him from presenting evidence and making arguments with respect to matters in which defendant had a proper interest.”
The decision goes on to list a number of arguments the lower court heard from Johnston and rejected before upholding the default judgement.
Calendar
Monday has meetings of both the Police Commission and the Pension Board at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, the Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to go over the third-quarter treasurer’s report.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
