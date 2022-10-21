For most of the Rutland County Senate candidates’ forum at PEGTV on Wednesday, I could not have told you who was a member of which political party.
Indeed, it was Republican incumbent Brian Collamore who responded to a question about the role of diversity in the state by pointing out that Vermont leads the nation in the percentage of residents who identify as LGBTQ+. He also celebrated the election of transgender Legislator Taylor Small and the appointment of Nancy Waples as the first person of color to serve on the Vermont Supreme Court.
Republican Terry Williams answered the same question by talking about joining the U.S. Army in 1973 and said during that era there were “race riots” within the ranks. He said the military worked through those growing pains and listed diversity as what made the Army strong — a far cry from right-wing pundits claiming that a “woke mob” is weakening the American military. When a question was posed about criminal justice, there was no allusion of any sort toward defunding the police — rather, Democrat Joshua Ferguson talked about getting law enforcement more resources to deal with mental health issues in the community.
Only Republican David Weeks offered any rhetoric redolent of a particular end of the political spectrum. In his closing remarks, he made a comment about how it was “easy to spend other people’s money,” but even that was tempered. Instead of denouncing “big government,” the comment was made in service of a call to make sure the economy is strong enough to support spending on social programs.
The same page
I have developed a bit of a formula for when I interview people running for public office, letting them list the issues they wish to center their campaigns on rather than picking specific issues to ask about.
This year, though, for the general election, I felt it necessary to tack one more question onto the end.
I can report that when asked “Who won the 2020 presidential election?” — a question about which there seem to be some differences in some quarters, each of the Rutland County Senate candidates answered, without hesitation, Joe Biden.
For the record
As Alderman Thomas Franco withdrew his motion Monday to cut funding to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, stating it had been mooted last week by the resignation of Executive Director Brennan Duffy, Alderwoman Sharon Davis quipped that the board had “missed opportunities.”
She said Franco’s issues with the direction of the RRA might have been better aired a year ago, when the Committee of the Whole conducted a “look-in” on the city’s contract with the RRA.
“I think the path that this went down was a bad path, an unnecessary path,” Davis said.
Franco replied that attempts to discuss issues in that very meeting mentioned by Davis were “shut down.” What he didn’t explicitly say, but I was pretty sure I remembered and confirmed with a quick trip to the archive, was that it was Davis herself who did the shutting.
Franco and then-alderman Devon Neary had put a number of questions to the RRA about how the organization was measuring its successes. Davis expressed repeated distaste for the entire discussion, repeatedly suggesting it was inappropriate. She also told Franco and Neary they were “new aldermen” who “didn’t have the history” that contributed to the shape of the organization they were questioning.
“I think sitting here and dwelling on the past isn’t going to help anyone,” Franco said this week.
Calendar
As of this writing, the City Hall calendar for next week is largely empty. It’s an off week for the Board of Aldermen, and no committee meeting appears to have been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.