The Gift of Life Marathon blood drive has hundreds of unclaimed appointments.
The event kicks off Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Fair Haven. It resumes at the Elks Lodge in Rutland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 before concluding at the Rutland Recreation Community Center — which I should probably keep pointing out is the former College of St. Joseph gym for at least a little bit longer — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
“The 15th is actually full,” organizer Steve Costello said. “We still have a couple dozen spots open for Tuesday and then literally 300 for the 17th.”
Costello said the COVID-19 pandemic is bedeviling blood drives.
“Blood donations are way off nationally,” he said. “They’re still at a half-day supply, which is pretty scary in the wintertime. One bad storm can wipe out a region’s supply.”
Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or at redcrossblood.org online.
Quick Trim
I missed the Finance Committee meeting Monday, but it appears to have generated the single biggest cut of the budget process so far.
The Finance Committee mostly deals with the budget for the treasurer’s office. They left that alone.
The committee’s wheelhouse also includes pension contributions. The city has been grappling for years with a funding gap in the city pension, and several years ago increased the annual contribution in an effort to close that gap. The extra pension funding is, much like the vacant position of the police department, a perennial target for aldermen looking for places to make cuts.
The recommendation out of the committee, according to Board President Matthew Whitcomb was to clip $100,000 from the pension contribution, bringing it from $946,238 to to $846,238.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. I have not seen an agenda as of this writing, but elsewhere in these pages Board President Matt Whitcomb has said we can expect a discussion of mask mandates.
The calendar is otherwise fairly clear at the moment, with only a Public Safety Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to go over that section of the budget.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
