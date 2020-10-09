Toward the end of the General Committee meeting Thursday, Alderman Thomas DePoy started talking to Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey about his headphones.
If he identified the brand, I didn't catch it, but he addressed Humphrey directly, telling her how good they were. He said they were "mind-blowing," punctuating the phrase in a very particular way I might do when I'm trying to say something to a friend in code -- you know, how you might have asked your college roommate, "Do we have any more SODA in the fridge?" when you are definitely asking about beer but your RA is within earshot.
If you're wondering what was up with that, I can offer a clue. "Mind-blowing" was the phrase Humphrey used in an interview with my colleague Jim Sabataso to describe DePoy's comments, made to the School Board as it discussed changing the name of the RHS mascot, about the lack of racism he perceives in the community.
Humphrey's only reply Thursday was that she was glad DePoy read the Herald.
Ups and Downs
The problems with remote meetings were on display again this week. There were a couple stretches during the full Board of Aldermen meeting Monday when the audio went wonky on me and speech was hard to make out, but thankfully never for long. The General Committee meeting Thursday was repeatedly punctuated by what sounded like birds chirping.
On the other hand, everyone seems to be getting more comfortable with the technology. Alderman Sam Gorruso, who frequently complained of difficulties during the early virtual meetings back in the spring, said Thursday that he was growing to like the format.
Times of Need
Green Mountain Power announced this week it had raised $28,900 for the Rutland Community Cupboard.
The GMP Food Challenge converted from a food drive to a fundraiser this year, partly because of logistic problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic and partly because area food shelves are increasingly getting better mileage out of cash donations than donations of actual food. Businesses, groups and families made donations ranging from $1 to more than $1,000, with GMP itself contributing $4,000.
Organizer Steve Costello said the purchasing power of the Vermont FoodBank makes the cash donations equivalent to gathering $100,000 worth of food.
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes updates from the chief and commanders and a report on the budget.
