So, this week we’re going to talk about Vermont State University’s failure of vision. The possibilities that the digital age has opened up are wondrous and largely positive. They allow me to do in mere minutes research for this very column that once would have taken hours, but they come with a dark side that points to why physical media are vital and must be conserved.
Doing away with physical media, as the leadership of VTSU has proposed, will leave the institution, its students, its faculty and the surrounding communities at the mercy of outside forces in way that will at best be annoying but, at worst, could prove downright nightmarish.
Corporation games
I feel safe in predicting that if this process is not halted, whoever gets the contract to provide digital library schools will decide VTSU students should no longer have access to certain titles.
Don’t believe me? Tell me where I can stream the HBO series “Westworld.”
The fact that the show is still available somewhere is not the point. The point is, when I signed up for HBO Max, it was one of my options there, and now it isn’t. On the other hand, I still have my DVDs of “The Sopranos,” and I’ll continue to have them no matter where and how those rights get shuffled around.
The corporate world seems to not want us to own anything anymore. They just want us to rent it. Once we own a physical object, it’s harder for them to get us to pay for it twice. Owning the books in the library saves the school from being suddenly told it needs to sign up for an extra service when a history major needs a text that was readily available just the semester before.
That’s the merely annoying side of what’s happening. Some very recent events point to far more sinister possibilities.
Sacred text
In 2021, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which owns the rights to the catalog of Theodore “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, decided to pull six titles from production due to some racially charged content.
I’m not complaining about that. Much like in the previous section, I still have my copy of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” whose Asian caricatures, I admit, have aged very poorly. Nobody is coming to take the book away from me, and a publisher is entitled to decide it does not want to put out that sort of content.
If they could come take it away from me, though, then I’d have a problem.
Last month, The Guardian reported that Puffin Books had decided to rewrite passages of Roald Dahl books to remove language deemed “insensitive.” Instead of “fat,” Augustus Gloop of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is now “enormous.” Mrs. Twit of “The Twits,” instead of “ugly and beastly,” is just “beastly.” The changes go beyond even that, with entire passages being rewritten. This week, British media lit up with reports that Ian Fleming’s original James Bond novels will be given a similar treatment.
I will leave aside the ways this is mind-bogglingly offensive (except to wonder how anyone that sensitive could handle reading “The Twits” at all) and assume that most of my readers are on the same page as I am with this.
It’s awful. But, once again, I at least still have my copies of “The Twits” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Witches.” But what if Puffin could take them away? Or what if Puffin could just change the text of the digital versions, I have through whatever subscription I use for whatever device I read on the same way “1984” so ironically vanished from Kindles soon after they launched?
Nervous yet? However stupid I find what they are doing, I will grant that the folks at Puffin mean well, but we all know where good intentions are used as paving. Plenty of people out there would like to rewrite history and literature for far less “noble” purposes.
But if a library has actual books, printed on actual paper, made from actual dead trees, it is a lot harder.
The preservation of physical media is the preservation of knowledge. The elimination of physical media in favor of pure digitization endangers it. I hope the leadership of VTSU comes to their senses, and that our state’s political leadership gives them whatever prodding they need.
