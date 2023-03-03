Longtime readers will know that I am not allowed to talk about anything to do with the election in the edition of my column that comes out just before the election. It’s policy.

So, this week we’re going to talk about Vermont State University’s failure of vision. The possibilities that the digital age has opened up are wondrous and largely positive. They allow me to do in mere minutes research for this very column that once would have taken hours, but they come with a dark side that points to why physical media are vital and must be conserved.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.