If you got diverted off West Street by the construction Thursday, city engineer James Rotondo said it shouldn’t happen again.
Rotondo said the closure of the street — the line of cars I was in got sent onto Cottage Steet, which worked just fine for me, at least — was triggered by the beginning of work on the bump-outs being installed at the crosswalk in front of the transit center as part of the streetscape improvement project.
“Our crews were out there and we were removing the concrete,” he said. “It was very short in duration.”
Rotondo said the project was initially scheduled to be done by early September but got off to a bit of a late start. In any case, he said West Street shouldn’t need to close more than one lane for the duration.
“It should be minor and it should not be very often — if needed at all,” he said of any single-lane closures.
Solid quip
Those bump-outs were the subject of the most quote-worthy exchange of Wednesday night’s Community and Economic Development meeting. It seemed inessential to the story, but too good to leave on the cutting room floor. Thankfully, I still have this column.
Like everyone else at the meeting, Alderman Christopher Ettori was not in favor of giving College of St. Joseph the entire $50,000 they want for a feasibility study on converting the now-unaccredited school into a business innovation center. He was, however, in favor of giving the school something, and pushed back against arguments that the Zamias fund was not the appropriate pot from which to pay for the study.
Repurposing the college, Ettori argued, would have greater implications to the city’s economic development than the bump-outs, for which the city drew $30,000 from the Zamias fund when the bids came in over budget.
“That was, ironically, something actually concrete,” shot back Alderman Matt Whitcomb, whose stance during the meeting was that he would pay for implementation of a plan at the college, but that he was not comfortable funding a feasibility study.
Debt notes
There were a few other quotes I was sad not to fit into the story that ran yesterday including Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey acknowledging that the college was in a tough spot, with outstanding debts and no real revenue.
“I think your success would be our success so it’s important for us to step up,” she said.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said that the college’s outstanding debt included $6,500 in back water and sewer fees.
“We take it seriously,” CSJ President Jennifer Scott said of the college’s debts. “We’re trying to find a way forward. ... It may take us some months to figure out, but our plan is to take care of all our past bills.”
Alderman William Gillam — who said he wanted to give the college money but not from the Zamias fund — asked if the city could waive the outstanding bills rather than giving CSJ cash.
“We do not waive water and sewer,” Markowski replied.
Calendar
Monday, the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. CSJ’s funding request will be on the agenda, as will a proposal to sell a city firetruck.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Board of Finance will have a special meeting on the East Creek sewer force main and then at 5:30 p.m. the Pension Board has a meeting scheduled.
