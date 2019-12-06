The General Committee approved almost everything that came before it for budget review Thursday.
That “almost” is making this week’s column a bit longer than it might have been otherwise.
The committee voted to remove — though it can still put it back when the full board does its final budget review — $5,000 from the government buildings budget allocated for maintenance of the new bumpouts.
The bumpouts — spots where the sidewalk is bumped out into the street at the ends of pedestrian crossings — were added at several locations downtown as part of an overall effort to make the city more walkable. However, a ball got dropped somewhere on maintaining the plantings in them, and they quickly became overgrown and the subject of complaints.
“We have had an ongoing discussion of who was responsible for maintenance of the bumpouts and we didn’t have anything to charge that off of,” Mayor David Allaire said Thursday, adding that the recreation department had identified a contractor who could maintain them.
Alderman Chris Ettori said he wanted the bumpouts maintained but not through the city budget.
“The taxpayer should not pick up the mistake of Brennan and the RRA,” he said, referring to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, which oversaw the bumpout project, and its executive director, Brennan Duffy. “It should come out of the RRA budget.”
Not a single person at the meeting spoke in favor of keeping the money in the budget. Some, like Alderman Thomas DePoy and Alderwoman Lisa Ryan, took the opportunity to reiterate their dislike for the bumpouts. Others, like Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, said they liked the bumpouts and wanted them maintained but agreed it shouldn’t be on the city’s dime.
Ettori specifically pushed at Duffy, saying the amount of “greenage” in the bumpouts was a design error that resulted from Duffy refusing to entertain other options that would have required less maintenance.
Duffy, who wasn’t at the meeting, said Friday he wasn’t sure how the mistake was laid at his feet, pointing out that Ettori was on the RRA board through the design process. He declined to comment further.
Calendar
The Public Works Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to go over the Public Works budget as well as the mayor’s planned paving bond. As soon as that meeting ends, the full board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on the FATHOM Water Systems contract.
Tuesday is the first day of the Gift of Life Marathon blood drive. Those who want to give early can go to Castleton University between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The Public Works Committee will reconvene at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to go over the water and sewer budget.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
