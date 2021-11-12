Tops is apparently going to be Grand Union again, which works for me since I never managed to stop calling it that.
We already knew the location was being sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers — a liquor license application gave that away back in August even though nobody from any of the corporations involved were commenting. The week, C&S listed the Rutland Tops as one of 12 locations the company is buying and rebranding as Grand Union.
For those of you, like me, who were relieved the chicken wings stayed the same back when Grand Union became Tops, rest easy.
Rec-age
While the recreation budget went essentially unchallenged this week, it did not go completely undiscussed.
“We need to start fixing our courts,” Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said, referring to the tennis and basketball variety and not the “of law” sort. “We’ve taken that out of the budget several times. Eight thousand does not cover what we need to do, but is a start. ... Our indoor facilities are looking good. It’s our outdoor facilities we need to start looking at.”
Peters said she was looking at grants, but would still need something in her budget to cover the local match.
Treasurer Mary Markowski noted that when the city took over the College of St. Joseph gym — now the Rutland Recreation Community Center and the home of the rec department’s offices — there was talk about reducing the number of buildings owned by the city and in particular, questions about the Courcelle building, which had held the department’s offices previously.
Peters said they still had dance troupes, Tai Chi classes and the Rutland Youth Theater using the Courcelle building. She said they would like to lease out the building, but that was complicated by deed restrictions placed on the property when it was given to the city by the National Guard.
“There’s a lot of stuff that has to happen for that to happen,” she said. “The deed is definitely hindering the process.”
Mayor David Allaire said he was talking to the Feds through Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., about finding ways to better utilize the Courcelle building.
“Yes, we do own a lot of buildings,” Allaire said. “Yes, that is on the radar screen. Right now, all of the buildings are being used right up to their highest and best use.”
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes grant applications and the treasurer’s report.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to look at a redesign of the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Woodstock Avenue and the plan for the new KFC.
