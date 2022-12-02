It doesn’t quite feel like Christmastime yet.
Normally, by this point in the season, a card will have mysteriously appeared at the Rutland Herald’s offices announcing that Secret Santa is once again on the prowl. Either it was delivered so surreptitiously this time that we didn’t find it, or it hasn’t come.
He did send us an email when everything was shut down during the pandemic, and I’ve tried that address but not heard back.
Nobody at the Herald actually knows Secret Santa, who spends the holidays wandering downtown and slipping gifts of cash to people he encounters. We would have no way of knowing what reason he might have for not making an appearance.
If you are out there, good soul, we’d all like to at least know you are well. Please drop us a line and no matter why we haven’t heard from you, please have a merry Christmas.
Updates
The city is getting a new website. Finally.
Alderman Michael Talbott said the long-discussed update goes live Tuesday.
“It’ll be transformative from what we have now,” said Talbott, who helped work on the redesign. “For as long as I’ve been in the community, which is 10 years now, we’ve had the same website, and it looks about 20 years old.”
Talbott said City Attorney Matthew Bloomer started working on the new website a couple years ago but, like so many other things, the effort was derailed by the pandemic. He said the new website will look more modern and should prove easier to navigate.
“The important information was on the website, but it wasn’t a good marketing tool for the community,” he said. “This website ... shows off Rutland.”
Talbott said they have abandoned the scrolling format from the main page and added a Google calendar for city meetings that people can sync with their own calendars.
“For city officials like me, that’s great,” he said.
That may tend to make the bottom of this column obsolete, depending on how many of you use Google calendars.
“Everyone will find it easy to use because nothing about the current city website is easy to use,” Talbott said. “If there’s an issue with a vacant property or shopping carts, you can click a button and fill out a form.”
Talbott said he hopes to see annual website upgrades built into the city budget going forward.
“What I don’t want to see happen is, we’ve got this new website, and we let it sit for 20 years,” he said. “We’ve got to be thinking about the next website we’ll be launching five or 10 years from now, because this is a technology that needs to be constantly updated and invested in.”
Calendar
Monday, the Public Works Committee meets at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the proposed water damage fund and then the Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. They’ll be discussing mayoral appointments and, apparently, another whoopie pie festival.
Public Works meets again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for its portion of the budget review, and then for at third time at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for an update on Combination and Piedmont ponds.
