It feels like an exaggeration — especially with the new gravitas the word has gained — to say this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting was “plagued” by technical difficulties. But there were some very annoying difficulties.
The meeting didn’t start on time because of a lack of quorum, apparently because some members were having trouble logging on. Alderman Sam Gorruso was particularly late and missed most of Don Billings’ remarks about finding outdoor seating for local restaurants and asked whether the meeting could start over. Board President Matt Whitcomb apologized for Gorruso’s difficulties accessing the meeting, but said they weren’t backing up.
It wasn’t the first time Gorruso has had trouble joining digital meetings — he’s repeatedly expressed frustration with the technology the board has used since city government went virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nor was he the only board member to have trouble. Alderman William Gillam and Alderwoman Melinda Humphreys both went silent resulting from audio failures, and the audio at several points was choppy enough — at least on my end — that conversations became difficult to follow.
In-person meetings still don’t appear to be in the cards with public gatherings limited to 10 or fewer, but I’m certainly looking forward to their resumption.
Street Talk
The opposition to closing Center Street came swift and fierce in the form of a letter from Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland.
The idea came up this week as city officials looked at ways to help local restaurants offer more outside seating. No specific proposal has been made. Alderwoman Sharon Davis threw out the idea in passing and Mayor David Allaire said he wasn’t going to “take it off the table.”
Notte, who wrote to the board in his capacity as manager at Phoenix Books, wants to nip it in the bud.
“Many of our customers are elderly and have ambulatory difficulties,” he wrote. “It is not unusual for someone to call the store, ask us if we have a particular book, and then ask us to set it aside for them to come down and pick it up. Unfortunately, occasionally the same person calls back later to cancel their hold because they could not find a parking spot close enough to the store. If Center Street is closed off, I will lose all these customers to Amazon permanently.”
Also, Notte said curbside pickup has accounted for most of the stores’ sales since the pandemic-induced restrictions on nonessential retail took effect, and that if those aren’t lifted, the store needs customers to be able to pull up outside their door on Center Street.
“I do not expect the decision to close Center Street or keep it open to rest on the fortunes of one business,” he wrote. “I know you have to make a decision that is right for the entire Rutland community. But I feel the need to make very clear to you that at least one retail business on Center Street would absolutely suffer if the street was closed.”
Calendar
The police commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
Let’s be careful out there.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
