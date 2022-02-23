The Board of Aldermen spun its wheels on the shopping cart issue this week.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee had drafted an ordinance aimed at more strongly compelling supermarkets and stores to collect shopping carts when shoppers abandon them on city streets. It went before the Board of Aldermen for final approval Tuesday, only to be sent back to committee for more work.
"We all want this problem to be addressed in some way," Mayor David Allaire said during the regular Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday. "I want it to be a fair way. I'm having some heartburn over a fine for businesses that are having their carts stolen."
The ordinance would have established a yet-unspecified fine for a store that fails to retrieve three times in a 12-month period. Alderman Thomas DePoy said his thinking was similar to the mayor's, and he proposed an amendment that would fine people $250 for leaving a store's premises with a shopping cart.
"The businesses are not the ones that are taking carts off of their property," DePoy said. "Those causing the carts to be all over the city need to be held accountable, as well."
Alderman Paul Clifford asked who would enforce the provision. DePoy said he imagined the police would respond, which he admitted wasn't ideal due to the department's chronic understaffing. He suggested half the revenue from the fines could go to the police department to fund recruitment efforts.
Several other board members pushed back against DePoy.
Alderman Thomas Franco argued the proposal amounted to criminalizing poverty and said he had trouble believing that the police department would have time to pursue shopping carts when it supposedly did not have time to enforce a national mask mandate.
Alderman Michael Talbott said he lives in a neighborhood beset by stray carts and talks to the people who abandon them. "We can all bring our groceries in our cars," he said. "They don't have the resources to pay a fine."
City Attorney Matthew Bloomer likened collecting fines from cart-nappers to "getting blood from a stone," adding it would likely tie up more of his office's time than it was worth.
Masks off
As of Tuesday, masks were no longer mandatory in city buildings.
Mayor David Allaire told the Board of Aldermen this week that he was lifting the requirement for city employees and visitors to city buildings. He said the decision was made following a department head meeting last week.
"The numbers continue to improve, so, hopefully, fingers crossed, we're getting back to a better place," he said.
Calendar
Tuesday is Town Meeting Day. Go vote!
