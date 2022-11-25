Mayor David Allaire made an interesting choice this week.
Before his sudden resignation from the Board of Aldermen earlier this month, Christopher Ettori had been the loudest voice on the board criticizing the Rutland Redevelopment Authority. Allaire was clearly not on board with those criticism, pushing back against them and defending the organization's track record.
Does Allaire tapping Ettori to fill a seat on the Rutland Redevelopment Authority board mean he's come around to the former alderman's point of view? Not exactly.
"I did not agree with everything Chris was saying, and I don't think a lot of the criticisms were justified," Allaire said when I circled back around to the subject with him on Wednesday. "He had a different vision of the RRA and the RRA director than I did."
Allaire said he felt the RRA was fulfilling its mission as the organization understood it, despite how Ettori and others felt it should take a more proactive approach to economic development in the city. That said, Ettori's previous experience with the organization enabled him to make what Allaire called a "stellar argument" for putting him on the board.
"He played such a role for so long in what was good with the RRA as well as his criticisms," Allaire said. "He has an understanding of what works. ... I would like to see him put his efforts into something positive."
Calendar
It's a busy one next week with budget season hitting high gear.
The Public Safety Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday to review the police and fire department budgets.
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority board will have a special meeting via Zoom at 8 a.m. Tuesday to discuss open meeting law training with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. The Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. to look at the budget for the treasurer's office and then the General Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. for the other administrative sections of the budget.
The Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, but not for a budget review — they're looking at the proposed loan program for market rate housing.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to look at charter amendment language for a new local option tax.
