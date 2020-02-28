A lot can change in a year.
Writing the story on the city’s settlement with outgoing fire chief James Larsen, I dug into the archive to refresh my memory on what exactly happened when the Board of Aldermen took the unprecedented step of essentially paying him overtime, first in the form of a roughly $6,000 lump sum and then in the form of 18 weeks of extra vacation.
What was striking was just how happy the board was with Larsen last February. Even the people opposed to the payouts — Alderman Chris Ettori and Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey cast the only dissenting votes on the vacation proposal — had nothing to say against Larsen.
What really struck me, though, were the quotes from Alderman William Gillam.
“We made a promise to him we would back him up if things got rough,” Gillam said at the meeting last year during which the added vacation time was approved. “At that time we did not know how bad the department was.”
Gillam went on to credit Larsen with preserving the Northwest neighborhood during the Baxter Street fire, during which high winds could have spread the blaze to adjacent properties.
“I want to make sure he stays because he did save the neighborhood,” Gillam said.
What about now?
I couldn’t reach Gillam when I was writing about the settlement Thursday, but I caught up with him Friday.
“He was doing everything we wanted to change, clean up, the gear wasn’t up to state policy,” Gillam said. “There were some major personnel issues, infighting going on. There were a lot of people on worker’s comp. I don’t know if it was legal worker’s comp — I think there were some that were and some that weren’t. We have no proof to tell us that. He held the department together to get through that.”
Gillam said it still wasn’t clear to him what-all went on between Larsen and the firefighters, but that the relationship between the chief and the members who weathered those early difficulties clearly soured, as evidenced by meetings the board had following Larsen’s initial suspension due to a union complaint about bullying behavior.
“All I know is, the reactions from the firefighters when we did the hearings — it’s amazing how the firefighters turned on him,” Gillam said. “I guess he was running a military-type thing. There’s some personnel issues, which I can’t talk about, that he wasn’t dealing with. ... Some of the firefighters were afraid to go in and talk to him. That’s not a way you deal with a department.”
Gillam said while Larsen had to go, he wanted to make it clear to the union that the department would not be allowed to backslide to the way it was prior to Larsen’s arrival.
“There still needs to be discipline, keeping up the standards, keeping up the training,” he said. “I had some high hopes that we’d finally got the fire department where the police department is. I think the fire department is heading in the right direction. It’s unfortunate this came up. That’s just the way it is.”
Law & order
The man accused of selling city water meters had his first day in court this week.
Paul Voight, 51, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a single felony charge of embezzlement. Court records indicate a grand larceny charge against Voight was dropped for lack of probable cause — something I’ve been noticing rather frequently with criminal cases locally since Judge David Fenster took over. A hand-written note on the charging document states there is no allegation that he took any property other than what was already listed in the embezzlement charge.
The embezzlement charge carries a 10-year maximum. Voight, who was one of the temporary city employees working on the changeover to the new smart-meter water system, was freed on the condition he stay away from witnesses in the case.
The city hired Voight through a subcontractor that was supposed to handle background checks, but failed to see whether he had a criminal record in Vermont. He did indeed, according to court records. In fact, his record was extensive enough that city police filed a supplemental affidavit arguing he could qualify as a habitual offender.
The affidavit listed a felony theft conviction and a receiving stolen property conviction in 2003, two forgery convictions in 2004, two more felony theft convictions and a burglary conviction in 2010, a forgery conviction in 2015 and then two more forgery convictions in 2017. The affidavit indicates that at least some of those convictions were in New Hampshire.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday. As of this writing, I have not seen an agenda.
Tuesday is Town Meeting Day. Get out and vote.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
