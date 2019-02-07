We welcomed two high-ranking visitors to Rutland this week, both triggering discussions far more expansive than could fit into the stories I was writing.
Since the first shall be last and the last shall be first, I’ll start with Bishop Christopher Coyne’s forum at Christ the King Church Tuesday.
Coyne said one of the questions he’s been getting a lot on his listening tour has to do with ordination of female priests. He said his stock answer has been that the question is above his pay grade — in other words, any change of that policy is going to have to come from the Vatican and not the Diocese of Burlington. However, Coyne said wherever he could place a woman in a position of authority, he had done so, and the majority of executive-level positions in the diocese were held by women.
“They have full authority to do what they need to do,” he said. “My sisters, you truly have a place at the table.”
On top of that, he said the diocese has assured equal pay “across our administrative board,” recently doubled the amount of maternity leave it offers while adding paternity leave and is looking into placing a day care center in the chancery.
Asked about allowing priests to marry, Coyne began by saying that the three most important philosophers in his life were his sisters.
“I asked them if priests should get married,” he said. “They said ‘Hell, no — why would you want to do that to women?’”
Joking aside, Coyne acknowledged that there was no scriptural basis to forbid priests to marry, but if the church changes the policy, it needs to do so because it is the “right thing” rather than a measure to recruit more priests. Also, he said there was a financial dimension to such a change that parishes need to keep in mind.
“Priests get room and board and a very low salary,” he said. “Are you ready to embrace married clergy and help them have a just wage so they can send their kids to college?”
Upon this rock
Asked how to get people to come to church, Coyne said local parishes need to think about why people want to go to a church and why they might want to stay.
“It’s not just a matter of theology,” he said.
Coyne described going to a service incognito and being treated brusquely by the people there. He compared that to a study of Catholics who have left the church in favor of Protestant megachurches. He said the most common reason given for the change was that the megachurches made people feel welcome.
In addition to social challenges, physical challenges came up, with several people asking what the diocese could do for aging church buildings desperately in need of repairs. A leaking church roof in Poultney was called “a sign of worse things to come.”
Coyne said the diocese has a fund local parishes can apply to for grants and a development office that will help with fundraising campaigns. He said the diocese is in the process of looking at what more it can do.
“Whether we can sustain (buildings) is a very important question,” he said. “We do have a plan that’ll be coming out in the next month or so to help parishes revitalize themselves.”
“With limited funding, there’s only so much we can do,” Coyne said.
In demand
Switching realms, you may recall that last week I took note of the flood of applications at Five Guys to question the narrative about Rutland needing people more than jobs. When Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., had lunch at the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Monday, Chamber President Laurie Mecier-Brochu offered a similar data point but with a different spin.
Mecier-Brochu said her real estate office recently advertised an administrative job and received a flood of applications. However, she said these people weren’t necessarily desperate for a job — most were quite gainfully employed already — but wanted to come to the Rutland area. She also said when her agency recently put out a video about Rutland County listings, it got 10,000 hits in a few days.
She went on to echo a comment others made in the recent discussion of improvements in the real estate market. They lost a number of candidates for that job, she said, because the applicants could not find good apartments in the area.
Visions
From the chamber, Welch went to the police department for a meeting about Project VISION. Most of the discussion was the tale of Project VISION that has been told in these pages more than once, but there were a few comments worth recording. One came from Cmdr. Gregory Sheldon, who said Project VISION’s removal of the silos between law enforcement, public health and social services is going to endure in some form for the foreseeable future regardless of political changes.
“VISION was a philosophy,” he said. “When it took hold, it became part of the department’s culture. Culture cannot be cut. If this part of the department were to go away, VISION would still be here.”
Sheldon said police officers have learned that a safe community requires more than the absence of crime.
“Crime is all we’ve concentrated on for years,” he said. “Now, we’re understanding there are health care risks in people’s homes.”
Cmdr. Matt Prouty said this understanding has the department preparing to launch a “zero suicides” initiative and paying attention to public health concerns outside law enforcement’s traditional wheelhouse, such as the link between bad carpets and childhood asthma. On the latter subject, he noted that a child might be hospitalized two or three times a year for a problem that could be fixed with $1,000 of new carpeting.
“There’s lots to work on, but I’m excited to focus on that aspect,” he said.
Calendar
On Monday, the quarterly tax abatement hearing takes place at 5:30 p.m.
