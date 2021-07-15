My daughter and I drove to Glens Falls to see “Black Widow” last weekend, and it got me thinking about how badly downtown needs to get a movie theater again.
These thoughts were not inspired by how the impossibility of getting there and back between commitments we had on Saturday ruled out a matinee — though that was annoying — or how I’m hitting the age where long drives at night are getting increasingly dicey.
No, my thoughts were selfless — I’m worried for downtown if that theater doesn’t reopen.
There seems to be an unwritten provision in the city charter requiring anyone who talks about the Paramount to mention what an economic driver it is for the city. It certainly is, but I don’t go to the Paramount nearly as much as I go to the movies, and I doubt I’m alone.
If “Black Widow” had opened at the plaza cinema, the city would have gotten tax money on our tickets. Ramunto’s would likely have sold us a few slices and there might well have been ice cream purchased after the movie. Both of those would have been more tax money for the city.
Judging from how “Black Widow” did at the box office, there would have been a bunch of other people with us. I don’t know if the tax revenue the city missed out on this weekend by not having a movie theater would cover much more than an oil change on a DPW truck, but those losses are going to add up week after week.
Come October, I know a whole crew that might make an evening out of going to “Dune” and drop more money than we really ought to. I hope, for downtown’s sake, we don’t have to drop it in Burlington.
On the Agenda
After looking at the City Hall calendar on Monday morning and seeing nothing had been added to this week since I had looked at it on Friday, I called Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb to ask if it seemed odd to him that there wasn’t a single committee meeting scheduled for the week given the number of issues in committee.
“I was thinking along the same lines over the weekend,” he said. “I need to go back and look at what’s still outstanding.”
He also noted that a Community and Economic Development Committee on TIF districts had been scheduled for later in the month and that they were working with Rutland Town on scheduling an Intermunicipal Committee meeting about pedestrian safety on Route 7.
It was only last week that the future of the Main Street Park gazebo was sent to the recreation committee. It has been longer since the subject of what to do with the $4.4 million in COVID stimulus was sent to the Finance Committee, but the board only voted to formally accept the money last week. Still, I feel like the committees used to have a faster average turnaround time than we’ve been seeing so far this year.
Time will tell.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a presentation on the educational tax rate and the permit request for Art in the Park.
And we’re not going another week without a committee meeting because the Charter and Ordinance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to continue the discussion of shopping carts.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
