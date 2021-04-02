The head of Heartland Community Development may not be talking to me, but he is sharing information with others in the community, and some of those others have been kind enough to pass it along.
Materials Heartland sent to Rutland’s legislative caucus shed some light on the company’s history and plans to convert the College of St. Joseph campus into a senior-living facility.
According to the materials, Heartland has developed 14 such projects — eight in Virginia, four in Pennsylvania, three in New Jersey and two each in Florida and New Hampshire — for a total of 1,560 units since 1998. The developments are under a variety of names, though five of the more recent ones — in Bedford, New Hampshire; Lynchburg, Virginia, Keene, New Hampshire; Staunton, Virginia and Zephyrhills, Florida — are branded as “Bentley Common.”
The Rutland plan is referred to in the materials as “Creekview Village.” Also, the materials include a reference to a marketing study showing a 125-unit shortage of independent-living beds in the area as of 2019.
The Narrative
Why am I getting this from locals instead of the source? Well, as you may recall, Heartland managing partner Stuart Mills sent me an angry email when I wrote a story trying to reconcile the seemingly conflicting statements he was giving about why he pulled out of talks to sell part of the campus to the library.
Mills told the library board as well as the Community and Economic Development of the Rutland Region board, according to people familiar with both conversations, he was backing out because of worries opposition to the library move would create problems for the overall project during the Act 250 process. Then he seemed to contradict himself in a statement to WCAX, saying the decision was about money and not the permitting process. He declined to be interviewed when I reached out to him about what was what, and then sent the email saying I was “lying to the public.”
The materials sent to the caucus came with an email, signed by project manager John Weatherhogg and Heather Shouldice of the lobbying firm William Shouldice and Associates, that said the library issue “keeps coming up” so they wanted “to be clear on the matter.”
“At this point, Heartland needs to focus on the planning and permitting of the main project,” the email read. “The library opposition became a distraction and really didn’t need to be decided today. I think setting aside the library, for now, gives everyone time to sort out the pros and cons of moving the library. Discussions could resume later this summer, if Rutland would like.”
Also this week, Mills reportedly told Vermont Public Radio that Act 250 was indeed the motivation behind breaking off talks with the library.
All this would seem to leave his comments to WCAX as an outlier. My invitation to Mr. Mills to clear all this up remains open.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes mayoral appointments, sale of the final (for now) city-owned properties and the purchase of a new firetruck.
Tuesday, the Community and Economic Developdment Committee meets at 5 p.m. to discuss the city’s invitation to join the Otter Creek Communications Union District.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 5 p.m. to look at applications to put a used-car lot on Woodstock Avenue and a self-storage facility on Traverse Place.
