I had forgotten that town meeting falling on March 1 would mean a lame-duck meeting of the Board of Aldermen the following week. So instead of new members being sworn in and a new (or not) board president being elected, this week we saw outgoing board members issuing goodbyes.
Alderman Paul Clifford got visibly and audibly choked up as he thanked a list of people that included the voters, current and past board members, city employees, the mayor and his wife. He talked about how he has realized the value of life more as he had gotten older.
“If there’s one thing I wish, it’s that this board respects one another, respects the wishes of the people,” he said.
Alderman Sam Gorruso said all of his fellow board members had been great to work with, and quipped that his wife would now have to fight him for the TV remote on Monday nights. He said a few words in defense of a vote he said he’s been criticized for — the one that would have put a charter change regarding the school mascot on the November ballot.
“We were put here by the voters to do things for them,” he said. “If there’s a question, we put it on the ballot. ... I would have voted for the Rutland Red Raspberries for all I care.”
Simmering tensions
The meeting also saw some shade exchanged between Board of Aldermen President Whitcomb and former alderwoman and newly elected school board member Karen Bossi.
Bossi already had argued that Board of Aldermen members who had campaigned under the “Rutland First” banner should have recused themselves from the recount in this year’s school board election, adding to that argument a comment that she hoped certain aldermen “will all let your wives, your girlfriends, your fiancées run the school board and you run the Board of Aldermen, for which you were elected.”
This was a reference to two of the newly elected school board members being married or engaged to Board of Aldermen members. One of the members is Whitcomb, and Bossi accused him of being “involved way beyond the point for the Board of Aldermen.”
Whitcomb thanked Bossi, whose tenure on the Board of Aldermen ended after she was criticized for not recusing herself from a vote affecting her husband’s salary, for “sharing your insight on conflicts of interest,” and later asked City Clerk Henry Heck to confirm that he was not actually involved in the recount. Heck so confirmed.
Elsewhere
I finally got around to seeing the “Dune” remake this past weekend. Most of my thoughts on it aren’t relevant to this column, but one in particular was. That thought was “I wish I’d seen this in the theater.”
There are a few more movies coming up I’d like to see in the theater but, as you all know, we still don’t have one. It closed with the start of the pandemic and didn’t reopen with the rest of Flagship Cinemas locations, with city officials reporting the chain was pulling out of Rutland.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority’s Brennan Duffy offered some glimmer of hope this week. He couldn’t name any names, but he said a theater operator was talking to the owners of the downtown shopping plaza about taking over the space. One of the lingering questions, he said, was how much investment the multiplex might need to come up to modern cinema standards.
My fingers are crossed.
Cleaning up
The Rutland Region Planning Commission is picking up the roughly $60,000 the Vermont Farmers Food Center will spend on figuring out how to clean up its site, and the commission’s executive director, Ed Bove, said it won’t end there.
“We’re hoping to do it all,” Bove said.
The VFFC had to close its main building in January due to air contamination, forcing the winter farmers market to move to the Cortina Inn. The organization hopes to reopen the building — and continue with some ambitious expansion plans — in the fall. The contamination is attributed to the site’s long history of industrial use.
Just what the cleanup will involve remains to be seen — that’s what the testing expected to be carried out over the next 10 weeks is supposed to determine — but Bove said between the organizations usual EPA funding and extra brownfields money that the state is pumping out, they have a lot of money for cleaning up contaminated properties in the area.
Calendar
The Police Commission has a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, but as of Friday morning, no agenda had been posted.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
