There was only one formal comment from a member of the public Tuesday as the Board of Aldermen debated, and ultimately rejected, a resolution condemning the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
I left former Mayor Christopher Louras’ remarks out because I was running out of time to write my story. But this space serves to make up for the limits of writing on deadline.
Louras, in the first time he has addressed the board since being voted out in 2017, called Alderman Tom DePoy’s attempt to amend the resolution to remove references to former President Donald Trump and add condemnation of riots in response to police brutality “clearly based in racism.”
“It is clear to any rational human being that this amendment was meant to be nothing more than disrespectful of the original motion,” he said. “It would be a sign of weakness and lack of courage by this board to support this amendment.”
Louras noted the proximity of the meeting to Martin Luther King Day, and suggested “the lessons of Martin Luther King were not taken by some of this board,” before going on to describe how he has seen American flag pins on his colleagues in city government, but added that not one of the people wearing them has ever been able to raise their hand alongside him when he has asked who among them are veterans.
A veteran of the first Gulf War, Louras went on to express his disgust with “the chicken hawks who continue to wrap themselves in the flag and say those kind of incendiary things on the day after Martin Luther King Day when weeks ago there was an insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.”
Pushback
Alderwoman Sharon Davis invoked a point of personal privilege to say that while she is not a veteran, her husband served in Vietnam and her father in World War II.
“I know what it’s like to love this country,” she said.
DePoy also took exception.
“I may not have served in a military, Armed Forces of any kind,” he said. “It’s debatable in my own head whether I could have, should have or would have. ... I have however, served for 23 years with pride here and at the state level.”
DePoy insisted his amendment was intended to bridge the divide between two halves of the community.
“I didn’t hear the amendment,” said Alderman Sam Gorruso, who had earlier stated that he had absented himself from portions of the discussion because he considered it a waste of time. “I was stirring the sauce.”
By any other name
On the internet, the saying goes, nobody knows you’re a dog. However, nor does anybody believe you’re Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Someone signed into the aldermanic meeting Tuesday using the name of the late U.S. Supreme Court justice and directed a number of comments at the board using the chat function, drawing the ire of Davis and a polite but firm request from Board President Matt Whitcomb to desist.
Whitcomb said he would not remove the person from the meeting simply for signing in under a false name because members of the public are free to attend the meeting without speaking and, therefore, without identifying themselves. He did extend multiple invitations for “Ginsburg” to attend the meeting, and upon receiving no reply, asked the person to stop using the chat function, calling it “disruptive.”
Since the board has met virtually, Bloomer said the chat function has been used to direct brief procedural questions to the city attorney and for board members to get his attention in situations where audio appears to be failing.
Whitcomb supplied the chat log, which showed the pseudonymous comments as supporting the resolution and strongly criticizing its opponents.
Calendar
The Police Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. While they usually have boilerplate agendas, this week they are taking testimony on changing the department’s use of force policy to comply with a new state law.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to continue discussion of the proposed rewrite of the sign ordinance.
Wednesday, the Rutland Free Library will host a Zoom meeting “to better understand the needs of our users” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Information on how to log in is available at the library’s website.
